How India and New Zealand have performed against each other in T20 WC

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final match is set to take place on Sunday, March 8, at Narendra Modi Stadium, with defending champions India looking to win a record-making third title against New Zealand, who will be aiming to win their maiden title.

India and New Zealand have both enjoyed an exciting rivalry against each other, with both teams coming face to face in multiple knockout games during ICC events.

The two sides have also met three times in the T20 World Cup before the 2026 final. However, despite winning two trophies, India have been unable to conquer the Kiwis' challenge in the tournament, as the Black Caps have emerged victorious over the Men in Blue on all three occasions.

The first time India and New Zealand faced each other in an ICC Men's T20 World Cup match was during the inaugural edition in 2007, in the group stages at The Wanderers Stadium, where New Zealand edged India by 10 runs in a high-scoring thriller.

Batting first, New Zealand posted 190 in 20 overs despite being bowled out, powered by aggressive knocks from Brendon McCullum (45 off 31), Craig McMillan (44 off 23) and Jacob Oram (35 off 15). For India, Harbhajan Singh and RP Singh claimed two wickets each. In reply, India began strongly through Virender Sehwag’s 40 runs off 17 balls, while Gautam Gambhir made 51 runs off 33 balls. However, Daniel Vettori’s superb 4 for 20 triggered a collapse, restricting India to 180/9. Santner, Sodhi dismantle India The second time India and New Zealand took each other on in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup came nine years later in 2016, when New Zealand stunned the hosts by 47 runs in their Super 10 clash at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium.

On a turning pitch, New Zealand posted a modest 126/7 after recovering from 61/4, with Corey Anderson top-scoring with 34 off 42 and Luke Ronchi adding an unbeaten 21 late in the innings. India’s bowlers impressed, led by Jasprit Bumrah’s economical 1 for 15, while Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with wickets. India’s chase collapsed dramatically against New Zealand’s spinners. Mitchell Santner starred with 4 for 11, Ish Sodhi took 3 for 18, and India were bowled out for just 79. MS Dhoni was India’s top scorer with his 30-run innings. New Zealand knock India out The last time India faced New Zealand in the tournament was in a must-win group-stage match in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, where New Zealand produced a dominant all-round display to win by eight wickets at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.