India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE T20 WC final: All eyes on India's playing XI; Toss at 6:30 PM IST

India and New Zealand face off in the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on today in what promises to be a thrilling contest between two of the tournament’s most consistent teams. With the title on the line, India will be eager to create new memories in Ahmedabad after the heartbreak of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup final at the same venue.

India enter the summit clash on the back of a strong semi-final performance against England national cricket team, with captain Suryakumar Yadav leading the side confidently and the batting unit showing impressive depth. While the batting order looks settled, the bowling combination could still see a tweak, with spinner Varun Chakaravarthy under scrutiny after some inconsistent outings in recent matches.

New Zealand, meanwhile, stormed into the final after defeating South Africa national cricket team in the semi-finals. Their campaign has been powered by explosive opener Finn Allen, whose blistering century in the knockout stage has made him one of the most dangerous batters in the tournament.

ALSO READ: IND vs NZ final: Will India drop Abhishek and Chakravarthy today? With aggressive openers, a balanced bowling attack led by Matt Henry, and both teams chasing history, the final is set for a high-intensity showdown as India look to defend their crown and New Zealand aim for their maiden T20 world title.

India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 final: Probable Playing 11

India Playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand Playing 11: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner (c), Cole McConchie/James Neesham, Matt Henry/Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final LIVE TOSS TIME: The coin toss for the T20 WC final between India and New Zealand will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 live telecast: Star Sports will telecast the ICC Men's T20 World Cup matches in India.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 live streaming: The matches will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.