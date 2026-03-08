Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE T20 WC final: All eyes on India's playing XI; Toss at 6:30 PM IST
While the Indian batting order looks settled, the bowling combination could still see a tweak, with spinner Varun Chakaravarthy under scrutiny after some inconsistent outings in recent matches.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2026 | 5:39 PM IST
India and New Zealand face off in the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on today in what promises to be a thrilling contest between two of the tournament’s most consistent teams. With the title on the line, India will be eager to create new memories in Ahmedabad after the heartbreak of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup final at the same venue.
 
India enter the summit clash on the back of a strong semi-final performance against England national cricket team, with captain Suryakumar Yadav leading the side confidently and the batting unit showing impressive depth. While the batting order looks settled, the bowling combination could still see a tweak, with spinner Varun Chakaravarthy under scrutiny after some inconsistent outings in recent matches.
 
New Zealand, meanwhile, stormed into the final after defeating South Africa national cricket team in the semi-finals. Their campaign has been powered by explosive opener Finn Allen, whose blistering century in the knockout stage has made him one of the most dangerous batters in the tournament.
 
With aggressive openers, a balanced bowling attack led by Matt Henry, and both teams chasing history, the final is set for a high-intensity showdown as India look to defend their crown and New Zealand aim for their maiden T20 world title. 
 
India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 final: Probable Playing 11
 
India Playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah
 
New Zealand Playing 11: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner (c), Cole McConchie/James Neesham, Matt Henry/Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson
 
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final LIVE TOSS TIME: The coin toss for the T20 WC final between India and New Zealand will take place at 6:30 PM IST.
 
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 live telecast: Star Sports will telecast the ICC Men's T20 World Cup matches in India.
 
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 live streaming: The matches will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

5:39 PM

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 WC final: T20 WC head-to-Head

India are yet to beat New Zealand in the T20 World Cup with the Kiwis having a 3-0 lead in terms of head-to-head statistics. With the odds against the hosts, it will be interesting to see who is able to come out on top on the night.

5:26 PM

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 WC final: Teams arrive at the venue!

The visual show both teams arriving at the venue now with the squad all set to begin their warm ups and prep on the ground for tonight's encounter.

5:09 PM

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 WC final: Kiwis eyeing maiden title!

New Zealand secured their spot in the final with a convincing victory over the South Africa national cricket team in the semi-finals. Their journey to the title clash has been largely driven by the explosive performances of opener Finn Allen, whose rapid century in the knockout stage has established him as one of the tournament’s most threatening batters.
 
With a fiery opening pair, a well-rounded bowling unit spearheaded by Matt Henry, and both teams vying to make history, the final promises a high-octane contest as India seek to defend their title while New Zealand pursue their first-ever T20 World Cup triumph.

5:00 PM

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 WC final: Sea of blue expected in Ahmedabad!

With the fans already making their way into the iconic stadium, viewers can expect a sea of blue tonight, adding another layer of motivation for the players. 

4:49 PM

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 WC final: Will India stick with the same eleven?

All eyes will be on whether or not the Men in Blue go with the same eleven tonight in the high stakes clash. With Abhishek and Varun's recent form under scrutiny, Surya and the management have a tough task of analysing the risks and advantages of making changes in the playing eleven tonight.

4:44 PM

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 WC final: Can India repeat history?

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the T20 World Cup 2026 final encounter between India and New Zealand at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With the trophy on the line, both sides would be expecting a nail-biting match on the cards. Toss at 6:30 PM IST.
First Published: Mar 08 2026 | 4:40 PM IST

