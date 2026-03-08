ICC T20 World Cup 2026 stats: Top 10 highest run-scorer and wicket-takers

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 concluded with a thrilling final on Sunday, March 8, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, where the India national cricket team successfully defended their title after defeating the New Zealand national cricket team in a high-intensity showdown.

The 2026 edition turned out to be one of the most exciting tournaments in the competition’s history. A total of six centuries were scored during the event, the highest in a single T20 World Cup so far. Among the standout performers was Sahibzada Farhan, who registered two centuries, the most by any batter in one edition of the tournament.

In fact, the race for the top wicket-taker remained extremely close, with two pacers and one spinners finishing with 13 wickets each, as Varun took the throne with 14 wickets on the night, taking the deciding 14th wicket in the final. With the tournament now wrapped up and India lifting the trophy, attention also turns to the individual standouts of the competition. Here's a look at the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers who made a significant impact during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Top run-scorers T20 World Cup 2026 highest run getter Player Matches Inns Runs Avg SR 4s 6s Sahibzada Farhan 6 6 383 76.6 160.25 37 18 Tim Seifert 8 8 326 46.57 166.33 34 16 Sanju Samson 5 5 321 80.25 199.38 27 24 Ishan Kishan 9 9 317 35.22 193.29 33 18 Finn Allen 8 8 298 49.67 200 25 20 Brian Bennett 6 6 292 146 134.56 32 7 Aiden Markram 8 8 286 47.67 165.32 32 11 Jacob Bethell 8 8 280 35 152.17 25 14 Shimron Hetmyer 7 7 248 41.33 186.47 16 19 Suryakumar Yadav 9 9 242 30.25 136.72 21 10 The leading run-scorer of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan, who has amassed 383 runs — the highest by any batter in a single edition of the tournament. He is followed by New Zealand's Tim Seifert (326 runs) and Sanju Samson (321 runs) at second and third spot.