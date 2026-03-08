ICC T20 World Cup 2026: What is the prize money for winner and runner-ups?

In the ICC T20 World Cup, the New Zealand need to score 256 runs to lift their maiden T20 World Cup 2026 and go home with a prize money of ₹27.48 crore as the prize money. However, India is expected to defend the title today given chasing 256 runs in a final is going to be tough.In the ICC T20 World Cup, the India vs New Zealand final is underway at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled a total prize fund of $13.5 million (over ₹120 crore) for the 2026 edition of the tournament. This represents an increase of nearly 20% compared to the 2024 T20 World Cup, highlighting the growing commercial appeal of T20 cricket.

Major Rewards for Finalists The team that wins the final will receive $3 million (around ₹27.48 crore) along with the prestigious title of T20 world champions. Prize money for ICC T20 World Cup 2026 winner and runner-up Category Prize Money (USD) Approx Amount (₹) Winner $3,000,000 ₹27.48 crore Runner-up $1,600,000 ₹14.65 crore Losing semi-finalists (each) $790,000 ₹7.24 crore Super 8 teams (each) $380,000 ₹3.48 crore Group stage teams (each) $250,000 ₹2.29 crore Meanwhile, the runner-up will earn $1.6 million (approximately ₹14.65 crore). Regardless of the final result, both India and New Zealand are guaranteed substantial financial rewards for their impressive campaigns.

Financial Incentives for Semi-Finalists and Super 8 Teams Teams that performed strongly throughout the tournament but fell short of the final will also receive significant prize money. Losing semi-finalists: $790,000 each (about ₹7.24 crore) Super 8 stage teams: $380,000 each (around ₹3.48 crore) This structure ensures that consistent performances across the tournament are rewarded. Prize Money for Group Stage Teams A total of 20 teams participated in the 2026 T20 World Cup. Even those eliminated in the group stage will receive $250,000 (around ₹2.29 crore), ensuring every competing nation takes home a share of the prize fund.