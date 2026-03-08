Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / ICC T20 World Cup 2026: What is the prize money for winner and runner-ups?

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: What is the prize money for winner and runner-ups?

How much will the winner and runner-up of the India vs New Zealand final get? Find out all about the T20 World Cup 2026 prize money here.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 winner and runner-up prize money
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 winner and runner-up prize money
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2026 | 9:35 PM IST
New Zealand need to score 256 runs to lift their maiden T20 World Cup 2026 and go home with a prize money of ₹27.48 crore as the prize money. However, India is expected to defend the title today given chasing 256 runs in a final is going to be tough.   In the ICC T20 World Cup, the India vs New Zealand final is underway at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. 
 
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled a total prize fund of $13.5 million (over ₹120 crore) for the 2026 edition of the tournament. This represents an increase of nearly 20% compared to the 2024 T20 World Cup, highlighting the growing commercial appeal of T20 cricket.
 
Major Rewards for Finalists
 
The team that wins the final will receive $3 million (around ₹27.48 crore) along with the prestigious title of T20 world champions.
 
Meanwhile, the runner-up will earn $1.6 million (approximately ₹14.65 crore). Regardless of the final result, both India and New Zealand are guaranteed substantial financial rewards for their impressive campaigns. 
Prize money for ICC T20 World Cup 2026 winner and runner-up
Category Prize Money (USD) Approx Amount (₹)
Winner $3,000,000 ₹27.48 crore
Runner-up $1,600,000 ₹14.65 crore
Losing semi-finalists (each) $790,000 ₹7.24 crore
Super 8 teams (each) $380,000 ₹3.48 crore
Group stage teams (each) $250,000 ₹2.29 crore
 
Financial Incentives for Semi-Finalists and Super 8 Teams
 
Teams that performed strongly throughout the tournament but fell short of the final will also receive significant prize money.
 
Losing semi-finalists: $790,000 each (about ₹7.24 crore)
 
Super 8 stage teams: $380,000 each (around ₹3.48 crore)
 
This structure ensures that consistent performances across the tournament are rewarded.
 
Prize Money for Group Stage Teams
 
A total of 20 teams participated in the 2026 T20 World Cup. Even those eliminated in the group stage will receive $250,000 (around ₹2.29 crore), ensuring every competing nation takes home a share of the prize fund.
 
Rising Financial Power of T20 Cricket
 
The prize distribution for the 2026 T20 World Cup sets a new benchmark for the tournament and reflects the growing global popularity and commercial strength of the T20 format.
 
All eyes now turn to Ahmedabad, where India and New Zealand will battle for both the trophy and a historic share of the record-breaking prize pool.
First Published: Mar 08 2026 | 9:34 PM IST

