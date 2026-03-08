IND vs NZ live streaming: Where to watch today's T20 WC 2026 final match?

New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner has won the toss and elected to bowl first on the night. Both skippers after the toss: Santner: We are going to bowl first. Looks pretty good. We will see if it does anything and try and restrict them to a chasable score. Boys are good. This is why we are playing. It did. Great occasion, the semifinal and the guys will take confidence from that. This is biggest stage and everyone is ready. No McConchie, Duffy is playing. Surya: Happy to bat first since we have been doing that pretty well. Always good to have runs on the board in the semifinal or a final. It's history now, new World Cup and we are excited for it. It looks fully already and it's only toss time and hopefully we will give them a good show. Same team for us.