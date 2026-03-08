India vs New Zealand full scorecard | ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final score

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and elected to field against India in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav said he would have preferred to bat first but backed his side’s strong batting approach heading into the title clash. The summit clash is expected to draw a packed crowd at the world’s largest cricket stadium as the two teams battle for the trophy.

Check India vs New Zealand grand finale live score and match updates here India have retained the same playing XI that featured in the semi-final, while New Zealand have made a tactical change, bringing back seamer Jacob Duffy in place of spinner Cole McConchie.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final: India vs New Zealand full scorecards India scorecard: India (20 ovs maximum) Batting Dismissal R B 4s 6s Sanju Samson (WK) not out 69 39 5 5 Abhishek Sharma c Seifert b Rachin 52 21 6 3 Ishan Kishan not out 42 18 3 3 Extras 8 Total 13 Ov (RR: 13.15) 171/1 Yet to bat Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah Bowling O M R W ECON Matt Henry 3 0 38 0 12.7 Glenn Phillips 1 0 5 0 5 Jacob Duffy 2 0 35 0 17.5 Lockie Ferguson 2 0 48 0 24 Mitchell Santner 3 0 21 0 7 Rachin Ravindra 1 0 12 1 12 James Neesham 1 0 12 0 12 Why did New Zealand choose to bowl first?

Santner said the decision was influenced by the pitch conditions, which had a hint of grass and could assist seamers early in the game. “We are going to bowl first. Looks a good surface, a tinge of grass on it. So, I guess we’ll see if it does anything at the top,” Santner said. He added that restricting India’s powerful batting line-up to a manageable total would be key. “We know obviously India have a lot of power to try to restrict them to, I guess, a chaseable score,” he said. Santner said the team arrived at the final with confidence after their semi-final performance.

“This is what we play the game for. In front of obviously this many people, it’s going to be awesome. It’s going to be a great night and hopefully we can put in a good show,” he said. India confident despite losing toss India skipper Suryakumar Yadav said his side had been comfortable setting targets and hoped to put runs on the board again. “Happy to bat first since we have been doing that pretty well. Always good to have runs on the board in the semifinal or a final,” he said. Yadav also noted the scale of the occasion with the stadium already filling up during the toss.