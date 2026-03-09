NZ skipper Mitchell Santner hails 'Great' Indian team after T20 WC defeat

"It was a pretty good wicket throughout. Had we got a couple of wickets in powerplay and kept India's total to 220, it could have been a good chase," Santner rued.
"Losing a series of finals isn't ideal. India is always a challenge. We were underdogs," he added.
Santner, who walked in to a rousing applause from the large crowd here, congratulated India for a domineering campaign.
"...credit to India to win a title at home, it always comes with a lot of pressure. And I think, SKY (India captain Surykumar Yadav) and the boys should be pretty.. very, very proud of their work," he said.
