Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / Richard Illingworth, Alex Wharf to umpire T20 World Cup 2026 final

Richard Illingworth, Alex Wharf to umpire T20 World Cup 2026 final

Illingworth will officiate his second consecutive T20 World Cup final after previously standing in the 2024 summit clash alongside Chris Gaffaney.

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2026 | 7:03 PM IST
English umpires Richard Illingworth and Alex Wharf have been appointed as the on-field officials for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
 
Illingworth will officiate his second consecutive T20 World Cup final after previously standing in the 2024 summit clash alongside Chris Gaffaney. His appointment continues a remarkable run in major ICC tournament finals, having also been part of the officiating teams for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 final and the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 final.
 
First Men’s World Cup Final for Alex Wharf
 
Joining Illingworth in the middle will be fellow English umpire Alex Wharf, who is set to officiate his first senior ICC Men’s World Cup final. Wharf has previously been involved in major ICC tournaments, including the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. 
 
He was elevated to the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Umpires last year and has steadily built his reputation at the international level.
 
Experienced Match Officials Panel for the Final
 
Interestingly, Illingworth and Wharf also worked together in New Zealand’s semi-final win over South Africa earlier in the tournament. For the final, they will be assisted by third umpire Allahuddien Paleker and fourth umpire Adrian Holdstock, while Andy Pycroft will serve as the match referee.
 
Paleker, who joined the ICC Elite Panel in March 2025 alongside Wharf, has officiated in six matches during the ongoing tournament.
 
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final Match Officials
 
On-field Umpires: Richard Illingworth, Alex Wharf
 
Third Umpire: Allahuddien Paleker
 
Fourth Umpire: Adrian Holdstock
 
Match Referee: Andy Pycroft
Topics :ICC T20 World CupCricket NewsIndia vs New Zealand

First Published: Mar 06 2026 | 7:02 PM IST

