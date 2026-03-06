Richard Illingworth, Alex Wharf to umpire T20 World Cup 2026 final

English umpires Richard Illingworth and Alex Wharf have been appointed as the on-field officials for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Illingworth will officiate his second consecutive T20 World Cup final after previously standing in the 2024 summit clash alongside Chris Gaffaney. His appointment continues a remarkable run in major ICC tournament finals, having also been part of the officiating teams for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 final and the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 final.

First Men’s World Cup Final for Alex Wharf

Joining Illingworth in the middle will be fellow English umpire Alex Wharf, who is set to officiate his first senior ICC Men's World Cup final. Wharf has previously been involved in major ICC tournaments, including the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 and the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. He was elevated to the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Umpires last year and has steadily built his reputation at the international level. Experienced Match Officials Panel for the Final Interestingly, Illingworth and Wharf also worked together in New Zealand's semi-final win over South Africa earlier in the tournament. For the final, they will be assisted by third umpire Allahuddien Paleker and fourth umpire Adrian Holdstock, while Andy Pycroft will serve as the match referee.