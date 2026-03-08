T20 World Cup 2026: India vs New Zealand head-to-head record in T20Is

India and New Zealand are ready to add yet another chapter to their cricketing rivalry as they are set to face each other in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 8.
India, playing their second consecutive T20 World Cup final, are chasing a record-breaking third title win, while New Zealand are hoping to finally end their ICC trophy drought.
The match becomes even more interesting after the fact that India, despite having a better head-to-head record over New Zealand in T20Is, have never been able to overcome the Kiwi challenge in a T20 World Cup match.
Now, before India try to end their dry run against New Zealand in T20 World Cups, let’s take a look at what the India vs New Zealand rivalry in the shortest format of cricket stands till now.
India vs New Zealand: Head-to-head in T20Is
| Team 1
| Team 2
| Winner
| Margin
| Ground
| Match Date
| India
| New Zealand
| India
| 46 runs
| Thiruvananthapuram
| Jan 31, 2026
| India
| New Zealand
| New Zealand
| 50 runs
| Visakhapatnam
| Jan 28, 2026
| India
| New Zealand
| India
| 8 wickets
| Guwahati
| Jan 25, 2026
| India
| New Zealand
| India
| 7 wickets
| Raipur
| Jan 23, 2026
| India
| New Zealand
| India
| 48 runs
| Nagpur
| Jan 21, 2026
| India
| New Zealand
| India
| 168 runs
| Ahmedabad
| Feb 1, 2023
| India
| New Zealand
| India
| 6 wickets
| Lucknow
| Jan 29, 2023
| India
| New Zealand
| New Zealand
| 21 runs
| Ranchi
| Jan 27, 2023
| New Zealand
| India
| tied
| -
| Napier
| Nov 22, 2022
| New Zealand
| India
| India
| 65 runs
| Mount Maunganui
| Nov 20, 2022
| India
| New Zealand
| India
| 73 runs
| Eden Gardens
| Nov 21, 2021
| India
| New Zealand
| India
| 7 wickets
| Ranchi
| Nov 19, 2021
| India
| New Zealand
| India
| 5 wickets
| Jaipur
| Nov 17, 2021
| India
| New Zealand
| New Zealand
| 8 wickets
| Dubai (DICS)
| Oct 31, 2021
| New Zealand
| India
| India
| 7 runs
| Mount Maunganui
| Feb 2, 2020
| New Zealand
| India
| tied
| -
| Wellington
| Jan 31, 2020
| New Zealand
| India
| tied
| -
| Hamilton
| Jan 29, 2020
| New Zealand
| India
| India
| 7 wickets
| Auckland
| Jan 26, 2020
| New Zealand
| India
| India
| 6 wickets
| Auckland
| Jan 24, 2020
| New Zealand
| India
| New Zealand
| 4 runs
| Hamilton
| Feb 10, 2019
| New Zealand
| India
| India
| 7 wickets
| Auckland
| Feb 8, 2019
| New Zealand
| India
| New Zealand
| 80 runs
| Wellington
| Feb 6, 2019
| India
| New Zealand
| India
| 6 runs
| Thiruvananthapuram
| Nov 7, 2017
| India
| New Zealand
| New Zealand
| 40 runs
| Rajkot
| Nov 4, 2017
| India
| New Zealand
| India
| 53 runs
| Delhi
| Nov 1, 2017
| India
| New Zealand
| New Zealand
| 47 runs
| Nagpur
| Mar 15, 2016
| India
| New Zealand
| New Zealand
| 1 run
| Chennai
| Sep 11, 2012
| New Zealand
| India
| New Zealand
| 5 wickets
| Wellington
| Feb 27, 2009
| New Zealand
| India
| New Zealand
| 7 wickets
| Christchurch
| Feb 25, 2009
| India
| New Zealand
| New Zealand
| 10 runs
| Johannesburg
| Sep 16, 2007
India vs New Zealand: last five T20Is
Notably, the last T20I assignment for India and New Zealand before the start of the T20 World Cup was a five-match series against each other on Indian soil. Let’s recap how that series panned out.
India go 1-0 up in Nagpur
At Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, India started the series with a 48-run win to take a 1-0 lead. Batting first, India made 238/7, driven by Abhishek Sharma’s 84 off 35 balls and a late unbeaten 44 from Rinku Singh.
New Zealand lost early wickets in the chase, but Glenn Phillips kept them in the contest with 78 off 40 balls. India regained control through Varun Chakravarthy and Shivam Dube, who took two wickets each, restricting New Zealand to 190/7 and giving India the early advantage in the five-match series.
India dominate chase in Raipur
The second match at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium pushed India into a commanding 2-0 lead. New Zealand posted 208/6, with Rachin Ravindra making 44 and Mitchell Santner finishing unbeaten on 47.
India slipped to 6/2, losing Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma early in the chase, before Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav changed the match completely. Kishan struck 76 off 32 balls, while Suryakumar remained unbeaten on 82 off 37. Shivam Dube added 36 not out as India chased the target in 15.2 overs.
India seal series in Guwahati
India wrapped up the series in the third T20I at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, winning by eight wickets and taking an unbeatable 3-0 lead. New Zealand were restricted to 153/9 after Jasprit Bumrah took 3 for 17 and received support from Hardik Pandya and Ravi Bishnoi. Glenn Phillips top-scored with 48, but the total proved too small.
In reply, India lost Sanju Samson first ball, but Abhishek Sharma smashed 68 off 20 balls and Suryakumar Yadav made 57 not out off 26. India reached 155/2 in just 10 overs to clinch the series.
New Zealand hit back in Vizag
New Zealand earned their only win of the series at Dr Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, winning by 50 runs and cutting India’s lead to 3-1. Batting first, they made 215/7, led by Tim Seifert’s 62 off 36 balls and late runs from Daryl Mitchell.
India’s chase began poorly with Abhishek Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav dismissed early. Shivam Dube counterattacked with 65 off 23 balls, but wickets kept falling. Santner’s 3 for 26 controlled the chase as India were bowled out for 165.
India finish 4-1 in Kerala
India closed the series strongly at Greenfield International Stadium, winning by 46 runs to complete a 4-1 result. Batting first, India piled up 271/5, with Ishan Kishan scoring 103 off 43 balls and Suryakumar Yadav adding 63 off 30. Hardik Pandya struck 42 off 17 at the finish.
New Zealand responded through Finn Allen, who made 80 off 38 balls, but India broke the chase after the halfway stage. Arshdeep Singh took 5 wickets and Axar Patel claimed three as New Zealand were bowled out for 225.