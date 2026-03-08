Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / What happened when Team India last faced New Zealand in an ICC final?

What happened when Team India last faced New Zealand in an ICC final?

On March 9, 2025, India, led by Rohit Sharma, chased down a massive target of 252 set by New Zealand, winning by four wickets to lift the Champions Trophy.

India vs New Zealand ICC final
India vs New Zealand ICC final
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2026 | 4:55 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The stage is set for another thrilling showdown as India take on New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 final in Ahmedabad. Almost exactly a year ago, the two sides faced off in Dubai for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final, and the memories of that high-scoring encounter are still fresh.
 
India’s Commanding Win in Dubai 2025
 
On March 9, 2025, India, led by Rohit Sharma, chased down a massive target of 252 set by New Zealand, winning by four wickets. Rohit’s 76 off 83 balls anchored the innings, supported by crucial partnerships that steadied India after early wickets. That victory gave India back-to-back ICC white-ball titles, following their T20 World Cup triumph the previous year.
 
New Zealand’s Strong Start
 
In Dubai, New Zealand won the toss and started aggressively. Rachin Ravindra scored 37 off 29 balls as the Black Caps reached 57 in under eight overs. However, India’s spin attack, led by Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel, soon slowed the scoring and claimed key wickets. Despite a late flurry from Michael Bracewell (53* off 40), New Zealand were restricted to 251/7. 
 
India’s Chase Under Control
 
Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill put India on the front foot with a 105-run opening partnership in less than 19 overs. The middle order, including Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (48), and Axar Patel (29), faced pressure from New Zealand’s bowlers but kept India in control. KL Rahul’s unbeaten 34 off 33 balls helped seal the four-wicket victory with an over to spare.
 
Different Squads, Same Excitement
 
Less than a year on, both squads will look quite different in Ahmedabad. From India’s 11 in Dubai, only Axar, Hardik, Varun, and Kuldeep remain. On New Zealand’s side, Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, and Kyle Jamieson carry forward their experience from last year, aiming for a contrasting result.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

T20 WC: India or New Zealand, who has a better spin record in tournament

How India and New Zealand have performed against each other in T20 WC

Samson vs Henry, Seifert vs Bumrah: Key battles in IND vs NZ T20 WC final

How Team India have fared at Narendra Modi Stadium in T20 internationals?

T20 World Cup 2026: India vs New Zealand head-to-head record in T20Is

Topics :India cricket teamIndia vs New ZealandICC T20 World Cup

First Published: Mar 08 2026 | 4:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story