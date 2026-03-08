What happened when Team India last faced New Zealand in an ICC final?

The stage is set for another thrilling showdown as India take on New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 final in Ahmedabad. Almost exactly a year ago, the two sides faced off in Dubai for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final, and the memories of that high-scoring encounter are still fresh.

India’s Commanding Win in Dubai 2025

On March 9, 2025, India, led by Rohit Sharma, chased down a massive target of 252 set by New Zealand, winning by four wickets. Rohit’s 76 off 83 balls anchored the innings, supported by crucial partnerships that steadied India after early wickets. That victory gave India back-to-back ICC white-ball titles, following their T20 World Cup triumph the previous year.

New Zealand's Strong Start In Dubai, New Zealand won the toss and started aggressively. Rachin Ravindra scored 37 off 29 balls as the Black Caps reached 57 in under eight overs. However, India's spin attack, led by Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel, soon slowed the scoring and claimed key wickets. Despite a late flurry from Michael Bracewell (53* off 40), New Zealand were restricted to 251/7. India's Chase Under Control Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill put India on the front foot with a 105-run opening partnership in less than 19 overs. The middle order, including Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (48), and Axar Patel (29), faced pressure from New Zealand's bowlers but kept India in control. KL Rahul's unbeaten 34 off 33 balls helped seal the four-wicket victory with an over to spare.