2009 to 2026: Full list of ICC Women's T20 World Cup winners & runners-up

The 2026 edition of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup concluded on Sunday, with Sophie Molineux-led Australia beating Nat Sciver Brunt-led England by seven wickets at Lord's, London, in the final. This is Australia's record-extending seventh T20 World Cup title in 10 editions, as England's hopes of ending their 17-year wait to win the competition after their successful run in the inaugural edition back in 2009 came crashing down. Australia and England have now faced each other four times in the final of the tournament, and the Aussie side have come out on top on three occasions. This is also England's first ICC final loss while playing in England.

But who led their team to the trophy in which edition? Check the full list of ICC Women's T20 World Cup winners, their captains, the runners-up and their captains below: ICC Women's T20 World Cup winners and runner-ups Year Host Country Winner Winner's Captain Runner-up Runner-up Captain 2026 England Australia Sophie Molineux England Nat Sciver-Brunt 2024 UAE (hosted for Bangladesh) New Zealand Sophie Devine South Africa Laura Wolvaardt 2023 South Africa Australia Meg Lanning South Africa Sune Luus 2020 Australia Australia Meg Lanning India Harmanpreet Kaur 2018 West Indies Australia Meg Lanning England Heather Knight 2016 India West Indies Stafanie Taylor Australia Meg Lanning 2014 Bangladesh Australia Meg Lanning England Charlotte Edwards 2012 Sri Lanka Australia Jodie Fields England Charlotte Edwards 2010 West Indies Australia Alex Blackwell New Zealand Aimee Watkins 2009 England England Charlotte Edwards New Zealand Aimee Watkins

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2009: England The inaugural ICC Women's T20 World Cup ended with England making history on home soil. Led by Charlotte Edwards, England enjoyed a dominant campaign and defeated Australia in the semi-finals to book their place in the final. Facing New Zealand in the title clash at Lord's, England produced another clinical performance, winning by six wickets to become the first-ever Women's T20 World Cup champions. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2010: Australia ALSO READ: Sooryavanshi breaks Tendulkar's record to become India's youngest debutant Australia claimed their maiden Women's T20 World Cup title in the Caribbean under Alex Blackwell's leadership. After topping their group and progressing through the knockout stage, Australia met New Zealand in the final. An all-round team effort helped them register a comfortable three-run victory, beginning an era of dominance in women's T20 cricket.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2012: Australia Australia successfully defended their title in Sri Lanka under Jodie Fields. They remained unbeaten throughout the tournament before facing England in the final. Jess Cameron's crucial half-century and a disciplined bowling performance guided Australia to a four-run victory, making them the first team to retain the Women's T20 World Cup. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2014: Australia Australia continued their supremacy by winning a third consecutive title in Bangladesh. Captained by Meg Lanning, they dominated the tournament and defeated England in the final. Elyse Villani's explosive innings and another strong bowling display secured a six-wicket victory as Australia completed a remarkable hat-trick of titles.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2016: West Indies West Indies enjoyed their finest moment in women's cricket by winning their maiden Women's T20 World Cup in India. Under Stafanie Taylor, they overcame New Zealand in the semi-final before meeting defending champions Australia in the final. Chasing 149, Hayley Matthews starred with a brilliant 66 as West Indies sealed an unforgettable eight-wicket victory. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2018: Australia Australia returned to the summit in the West Indies under Meg Lanning's captaincy. They remained unbeaten throughout the competition and defeated England in the final. Alyssa Healy's aggressive innings and Ashleigh Gardner's three-wicket spell powered Australia to an eight-wicket victory and a fourth Women's T20 World Cup title.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Australia Playing before a record crowd of more than 86,000 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia delivered one of the greatest performances in Women's T20 World Cup history. Led by Meg Lanning, they defeated India by 85 runs in the final after Beth Mooney and Alyssa Healy produced match-winning knocks, lifting their fifth title on home soil. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Australia Australia further strengthened their legacy by winning a sixth Women's T20 World Cup title in South Africa. Under Meg Lanning, they remained unbeaten and reached the final against hosts South Africa. Beth Mooney's composed unbeaten 74 and a disciplined bowling effort helped Australia secure a 19-run victory.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Australia After failing to qualify for the final of the Women's T20 World Cup for the first time in 2024, Australia, led by Sophie Molineux, came back strongly in 2026 and recorded yet another unbeaten title-winning campaign. New Zealand ended a 15-year wait for an ICC title by lifting their maiden Women's T20 World Cup in the UAE, which hosted the tournament on behalf of Bangladesh. Captained by Sophie Devine, the White Ferns overcame defending champions Australia in the group stage before defeating South Africa in the final. Amelia Kerr starred with both bat and ball as New Zealand claimed a memorable 32-run victory to become Women's T20 World Cup champions.