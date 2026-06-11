Can the 12-team T20 World Cup help ICC make women's cricket profitable?

When the ICC Women's T20 World Cup begins in England on June 12, it will mark a significant moment in the evolution of women's cricket. For the first time, the tournament will feature 12 teams instead of 10, a move designed to accelerate the game's global growth and bring more emerging nations onto the biggest stage. The expansion, however, is about much more than competitive balance. It represents the ICC's latest attempt to turn women's cricket into a commercially sustainable product. The governing body has spent the better part of the last decade investing heavily in women's events, increasing prize money, expanding broadcast reach and creating larger tournaments. While those efforts have helped grow audiences and revenues, profitability has remained elusive.

The question facing the ICC ahead of England 2026 is whether the combination of expansion and India's growing influence in women's cricket can finally push the sport towards a profitable future. Revenue is growing, but costs are rising faster A look at the ICC's financial statements shows that women's cricket has made significant commercial progress over the last five global tournaments. The ICC Women's World T20 in Australia generated revenue of $19.3 million in 2020. Five years later, the Women's Cricket World Cup in India generated a record $31.3 million, making it the highest-grossing women's ICC event on record.

However, revenue growth has not translated into financial success. Here is a look at the costs and revenue generated by recent ICC women's events: Year Tournament Revenue (USD) Cost (USD) Profit/Loss (USD) 2020 ICC Women's World T20 19283 19198 85 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 24316 35025 -10709 2023 ICC Women's T20 World Cup 25681 21834 3847 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup 18582 43540 -24958 2025 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 31325 62711 -31386 (Data source ICC annual reports) Few successes along the way Collectively, the last five senior women's ICC events generated revenue of approximately $119 million while incurring costs of more than $182 million, leaving the ICC with an overall deficit of around $63 million.

Only two tournaments — the Women's World T20 in 2020 and the Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa in 2023 — generated a surplus. The trend highlights the challenge facing the ICC. Interest in women's cricket is growing, but the cost of staging larger, more ambitious tournaments has risen even faster. Women's World Cup 2025 raises hopes If there is one tournament that illustrates where women's cricket stands commercially, it is the Women's Cricket World Cup hosted by India in 2025. The tournament generated a record $31.3 million in revenue, comfortably surpassing all previous women's ICC events. The strong numbers reflected the growing popularity of the Indian women's team, increased sponsorship interest and the commercial power of the Indian market.

Yet despite generating record revenue, the tournament still recorded a loss of more than $31 million because staging costs climbed to nearly $63 million. Bittersweet result for ICC The outcome of the 2025 Women's Cricket World Cup was encouraging because it demonstrated that women's cricket can attract significantly larger audiences and commercial partners than ever before. It was still sobering because even the biggest market in world cricket was unable to generate enough revenue to offset the costs of hosting a modern global event. The India factor While the expansion from 10 teams to 12 is a significant development, the ICC's commercial prospects may depend less on the additional participants and more on one team: India.

Over the past decade, virtually every major commercial milestone in cricket has been driven by the Indian market. The same trend is increasingly visible in the women's game. India's triumph at the Women's Cricket World Cup in 2025 transformed the team's profile and elevated players such as Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma into mainstream sporting figures. The success of the Women's Premier League has further strengthened the ecosystem by creating year-round visibility, attracting sponsors and familiarising fans with leading international players. If India make a deep run in England, television ratings, streaming audiences and sponsorship engagement could rise substantially.

Expansion offers more than just additional teams The ICC's decision to increase the field from 10 to 12 teams is rooted in a long-term growth strategy. A larger tournament means more matches, more broadcast inventory and greater exposure in emerging cricket markets. The benefits are straightforward. More match days create additional advertising opportunities.

More teams bring new audiences into the tournament ecosystem.

More broadcast hours increase the value proposition for media rights holders.

More participating nations create opportunities for sponsorship growth beyond traditional markets. The ICC believes that expanding the competition is essential if women's cricket is to develop beyond a handful of established nations.

In the long run, commercial sustainability will require broader global support rather than reliance on India, Australia and England alone. The comparison with men's cricket remains stark Despite recent growth, the financial gap between men's and women's ICC events remains enormous. The ICC's flagship men's tournaments continue to generate profits on a scale unmatched by any women's event. Men’s ICC events: Costs and revenue (since 2019): Year Tournament Revenue (USD) Cost (USD) Profit/Loss (USD) 2019 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 557876 138445 419431 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup 383624 65699 317925 2021 ICC World Test Championship Final 36318 12469 23849 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup 354795 84589 270206 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 719295 147301 571994 2023 ICC World Test Championship Final 39773 11994 27779 2025 ICC Men's Champions Trophy 638423 51679 586744 2025 ICC World Test Championship Final 35398 21749 13649 (Data source ICC annual reports)

The comparison is revealing The entire revenue generated by the Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 was approximately $31 million. The Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 generated more than $719 million. In other words, the ICC's biggest men's tournaments currently earn more than 20 times the revenue of their women's equivalents. That gap explains why the ICC continues to treat women's cricket as a long-term growth investment rather than a profit centre. Men's vs Women's ICC event revenue comparison: ICC men's and women's event revenue comparision (Data source ICC annual reports) A defining moment for women's cricket The Women's T20 World Cup 2026 arrives at a time when women's cricket enjoys unprecedented momentum.

Attendance records have been broken, media coverage has expanded, prize money continues to increase and domestic leagues are creating new commercial opportunities around the world. Yet the ICC's financial statements show that growth and profitability are not the same thing. The 12-team World Cup is unlikely to transform the economics of women's cricket overnight. Expansion alone does not guarantee higher profits, as recent tournaments have shown. However, if England 2026 can combine record audiences, strong sponsorship demand and another surge in Indian viewership, it could become the tournament that demonstrates women's cricket is moving closer to commercial self-sufficiency.