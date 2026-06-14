ICC Women's T20 WC 2026: India vs Pakistan head-to-head in ICC events

India and Pakistan will renew one of cricket's most intense rivalries when they meet in their opening Group A match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 on Sunday, June 14. While every encounter between the neighbouring nations carries added significance, World Cup clashes have often produced some of the most memorable moments in the history of women's cricket.

ALSO READ: IND vs PAK ICC Women's T20 WC 2026: India begin title quest vs Pakistan The head-to-head record strongly favours India, particularly in ICC events. The Women in Blue have dominated Pakistan in Women's ODI World Cups, winning all five meetings, while also holding a 5-2 advantage in Women's T20 World Cup contests.

From dramatic one-run thrillers in Galle to comfortable victories in Cape Town and Dubai, the rivalry has delivered both close finishes and commanding performances. With India entering the tournament as one of the favourites after their ODI World Cup triumph and Pakistan eager to make an early statement, Sunday's contest promises another fascinating chapter in a rivalry that rarely fails to capture attention on the global stage. India vs Pakistan: Head-to-head in Women’s T20 World Cups While India and Pakistan have met 16 times in T20Is overall, seven of these encounters came during the Women’s T20 World Cup events. India emerged victorious on five occasions, while Pakistan walked away with the win twice.

ICC T20 World Cups: IND vs PAK head-to-head Year Venue Result 2009 Taunton India won by 5 wickets 2010 Basseterre India won by 9 wickets 2012 Galle Pakistan won by 1 run 2014 Sylhet India won by 6 runs 2016 Delhi Pakistan won by 2 runs 2023 Cape Town India won by 7 wickets 2024 Dubai India won by 6 wickets Here’s the match-by-match summary of India vs Pakistan's record in Women's T20 World Cups. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2009 – India won by 5 wickets (Taunton) The first Women's T20 World Cup meeting between India and Pakistan took place in Taunton. Pakistan batted first and posted a modest total after India's bowlers kept scoring in check throughout the innings.

India chased steadily, building partnerships and avoiding major setbacks. Although Pakistan picked up a few wickets, the target was not enough to create sustained pressure. India's batters paced the chase effectively and reached the target with five wickets remaining. The result gave India their first Women's T20 World Cup victory over Pakistan and started the rivalry between the two teams in ICC women's T20 events. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2010 – India won by 9 wickets (Basseterre) India recorded a comfortable victory when the teams met in Basseterre. Pakistan's batting lineup struggled to score quickly and finished with a below-par total. India's bowlers maintained control throughout the innings and limited scoring opportunities.

In response, India's top-order batters took charge from the outset, scoring regularly and keeping the required run rate under control. Pakistan found few opportunities to break partnerships or slow the chase. India lost only one wicket before reaching the target. The match ended as a nine-wicket win, making it one of India's largest victories over Pakistan in the tournament. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2012 – Pakistan won by 1 run (Galle) Pakistan secured their first Women's T20 World Cup victory against India in a closely contested match in Galle. After setting a competitive target, Pakistan's bowlers faced a strong Indian chase that remained on track for much of the innings. Wickets at important moments kept the contest alive and ensured the result remained uncertain until the closing stages.

India needed only a few runs in the final overs, but Pakistan continued to apply pressure. The match went down to the final moments before Pakistan completed a one-run victory, the narrowest margin in Women's T20 World Cup meetings between the sides. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2014 – India won by 6 runs (Sylhet) India and Pakistan produced another close contest when they met in Sylhet. India batted first and posted a competitive score through contributions from several batters. Pakistan's chase remained on course for long periods as they matched India's scoring rate. The game stayed evenly balanced heading into the final overs, with both teams in contention. India's bowlers restricted scoring opportunities late in the innings and took key wickets to slow Pakistan's progress.

Pakistan finished six runs short of the target, giving India victory in a match that remained undecided until the closing stages. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2016 – Pakistan won by 2 runs (Delhi) Pakistan defeated India by two runs in Delhi after defending a modest total. Their bowlers and fielders kept pressure on the Indian batting lineup throughout the chase. India struggled to build long partnerships and regularly lost wickets while pursuing the target. The required runs remained within reach for much of the innings, but Pakistan continued to restrict scoring in crucial moments. The outcome was not decided until the final ball, with India finishing just short.

Pakistan completed a two-run victory, their second Women's T20 World Cup win against India. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 – India won by 7 wickets (Cape Town) The teams met again in Cape Town after a gap of seven years in Women's T20 World Cup competition. Pakistan posted a competitive total with contributions from multiple batters. India began the chase positively and maintained a steady scoring rate through the innings. Pakistan's bowlers created some chances, but India continued to progress towards the target through partnerships and calculated batting. The chase remained under control during the latter stages and India reached the target with seven wickets in hand. The result added another India victory to the Women's T20 World Cup head-to-head record.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 – India won by 6 wickets (Dubai) India and Pakistan faced each other in Dubai in their most recent Women's T20 World Cup meeting. Pakistan batted first and worked their way to a respectable total, though scoring remained difficult at times against disciplined bowling. India lost a few wickets during the chase but kept pace with the required rate. Partnerships in the middle overs helped maintain momentum and reduce pressure. Pakistan searched for breakthroughs but could not stop India's progress. India eventually reached the target with six wickets remaining, securing victory in the latest chapter of the Women's T20 World Cup rivalry.

India vs Pakistan: Head-to-head in Women’s World Cups While Pakistan have tasted some success against India in Women’s T20 World Cups, the Women in Blue have a flawless record against their arch-rivals when it comes to ODI World Cups. ICC World Cups: IND vs PAK head-to-head Year Venue Result 1997 Christchurch India won by 5 wickets 2009 Bowral India won by 6 wickets 2013 Cuttack India won by 6 wickets 2017 Derby India won by 95 runs 2022 Tauranga India won by 107 runs Here’s the match-by-match summary of India vs Pakistan's record in Women's World Cups. ICC Women's ODI World Cup 1997 – India won by 5 wickets (Christchurch)

Pakistan were bowled out for 99 after India's bowlers shared the wickets. India chased the target with some difficulty but reached 100/5 to register victory. The low-scoring contest was dominated by the bowlers, with neither side producing a major batting performance. India completed the chase with five wickets in hand to record their first Women's ODI World Cup win over Pakistan. ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2009 – India won by 6 wickets (Bowral) Pakistan managed 75 all out in 41 overs after India's bowlers controlled the innings from the start. India lost a few wickets during the chase but comfortably reached 76/4. Pakistan's batting never recovered from regular wickets, while India's bowlers ensured the target remained small.

India completed the chase with six wickets remaining to maintain their unbeaten World Cup record against Pakistan. ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2013 – India won by 6 wickets (Cuttack) Pakistan scored 192/7 from 50 overs, with captain Bismah Maroof making a half-century. India responded with 193/4 in 44.5 overs. Mithali Raj anchored the chase with an unbeaten 103, becoming the first Indian woman to score a World Cup century against Pakistan. India reached the target with more than five overs to spare and six wickets in hand. ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2017 – India won by 95 runs (Derby)