ICC Women's T20 WC 2026: Qualification scenarios of 9 teams in contention

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 is heading towards its business end, with only 12 games still left to play in the group stage. Despite more than half of the games of the first round being done and dusted, no team has been able to confirm its place in the semi-finals, with all four spots still wide open.

However, the race for the semi-finals is not open to all 12 teams, as three teams, i.e., Ireland, Netherlands and Pakistan, have already been knocked out of the tournament, leaving nine teams battling for the top four positions.

In Group A, Australia, India, South Africa and Bangladesh are competing for the top two spots in the group, while in Group B, the race is between England, West Indies, Scotland, New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

But how do the qualification scenarios of all the teams look after Match 18 of the tournament? Let’s take a look. ICC Women's T20 WC 2026: Group-wise qualification scenarios Here are the group-wise qualification scenarios of all nine teams still in contention for a semi-final spot. Format: As per the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 format, 12 teams are divided into two groups of six teams each. Each team will play one game against the other five teams in its group, and the top two teams from each group after the group stage will book their place in the semi-finals.

The four teams will then face each other in the two semi-finals, and the winners of the two semi-final matches will then go toe-to-toe for the world title in the final. ICC Women's T20 WC 2026: Group A points table Pos Team P W L NR Pts NRR 1 Australia Women 3 3 0 0 6 4.391 2 India Women 3 2 1 0 4 2.511 3 South Africa Women 3 2 1 0 4 -0.546 4 Bangladesh Women 3 2 1 0 4 -0.641 5 Pakistan Women (E) 3 0 3 0 0 -1.857 6 Netherlands Women (E) 3 0 3 0 0 -3.384

Australia’s qualification scenarios Australia sit top of Group A with six points from three matches and a tournament-best NRR of +4.391. The six-time champions will qualify for the semi-finals if they win either of their remaining matches against Pakistan and India. A win over Pakistan would take Australia to eight points and guarantee qualification. They can also advance by defeating India in their final group-stage fixture. Even in a potential three-way tie on eight points involving India and South Africa, Australia's superior NRR puts them in a strong position to progress. India’s qualification scenarios India are second in Group A with four points from three matches and a healthy NRR of +2.511, the second-best in the group. Harmanpreet Kaur's side will secure a semi-final berth if they win both of their remaining matches against Bangladesh and Australia.

India can also qualify with six points if they beat Bangladesh but lose to Australia, provided South Africa fail to win both of their remaining games or finish behind India on NRR. Their final group-stage clash against Australia could prove decisive in the race for the knockouts. South Africa’s qualification scenarios South Africa occupy third place in Group A with four points from three matches and an NRR of -0.546. Their victory over India has put them firmly back in the race for the semi-finals. The Proteas will qualify if they win both of their remaining matches against the Netherlands and Bangladesh and India lose at least one of their remaining fixtures. South Africa can also progress through a tie on points, although they currently trail both Australia and India on NRR.

Bangladesh’s qualification scenarios Bangladesh are fourth in Group A with four points from three matches and an NRR of -0.641. Despite being behind India and South Africa on net run rate, they remain very much in contention. Bangladesh's simplest route to the semi-finals is by winning both of their remaining matches against India and South Africa, which would take them to eight points and guarantee qualification. Any slip-up, however, would leave them relying on other results and NRR calculations. Already eliminated: Pakistan and Netherlands Pakistan and the Netherlands have already been eliminated after losing all three of their matches. Pakistan are fifth in Group A with zero points and an NRR of -1.857, while the Netherlands are bottom with zero points and an NRR of -3.384.

Neither team can mathematically finish in the top two, although they could still play a decisive role in determining which sides advance from the group. ICC Women's T20 WC 2026: Group A remaining fixtures Match Fixture Venue Date Match 21 Australia Women vs Pakistan Women Headingley, Leeds June 23 Match 23 India Women vs Bangladesh Women Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester June 25 Match 24 South Africa Women vs Netherlands Women County Ground, Bristol June 25 Match 26 Pakistan Women vs Netherlands Women County Ground, Bristol June 27 Match 29 South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women Lord's, London June 28 Match 30 Australia Women vs India Women Lord's, London June 28

ICC Women's T20 WC 2026: Group B points table Pos Team P W L NR Pts NRR 1 England Women 3 3 0 0 6 2.49 2 West Indies Women 3 3 0 0 6 0.644 3 New Zealand Women 3 1 2 0 2 -0.063 4 Scotland Women 3 1 2 0 2 -0.083 5 Sri Lanka Women 3 1 2 0 2 -1.913 6 Ireland Women (E) 3 0 3 0 0 -1.054 England’s qualification scenarios England lead Group B with a perfect record of six points from three matches and the best NRR in the group (+2.490). The hosts need just one more victory from their remaining matches against West Indies and New Zealand to secure a semi-final berth.

Even if England lose both fixtures, they could still qualify depending on other results and NRR. They remain the favourites to finish as Group B winners. West Indies’ qualification scenarios West Indies are second in Group B with six points from three matches and an NRR of +0.644. Like England, they need just one more win from their remaining matches against England and Ireland to guarantee qualification. A victory in either game would take them to eight points and seal a place in the semi-finals. Losing both matches would leave them vulnerable to being caught by teams currently on two points.

New Zealand’s qualification scenarios New Zealand are third in Group B with two points from three matches and an NRR of -0.063. The White Ferns must win both of their remaining matches to stay in contention. Even if they reach six points, New Zealand will need favourable results elsewhere, particularly involving England and West Indies, and qualification could come down to NRR. Scotland’s qualification scenarios Scotland sit fourth in Group B with two points from three matches and an NRR of -0.083. Their qualification hopes remain alive, but they can no longer afford a defeat.

Scotland must win both remaining matches and hope other results fall their way. A tie on six points involving multiple teams is possible, making NRR a crucial factor. Sri Lanka’s qualification scenarios Sri Lanka are fifth in Group B with two points from three matches and the lowest NRR among the contenders (-1.913). They must win both of their remaining matches and rely on favourable results elsewhere. Even if Sri Lanka finish on six points, their poor NRR means they may need convincing victories to improve their chances of reaching the semi-finals. Already eliminated: Ireland