IND vs AUS ICC Women's T20 WC 2026: India look to secure semifinal berth

The group stage of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 will come to an end on Sunday, June 28, with a high-stakes game as India take on Australia in Match 30 at Lord’s, London, with a semifinal spot on the line.

As per the current standings in Group A, Australia are at the top with 8 points from four games, while India and South Africa are second and third with six points each. A win for India will help them finish above South Africa in the table and secure their place in the semifinals.

However, if Australia maintain their unbeaten run and defeat India, the Women in Blue will be knocked out if South Africa beat Bangladesh in their final group-stage game earlier on the same day.

India can qualify despite losing to Australia if South Africa lose to Bangladesh. Openers firing, middle order searching for answers India's opening concerns have eased considerably. Smriti Mandhana has amassed 167 runs in four innings, while Shafali Verma has contributed 145 runs, giving India strong starts in recent matches. However, the middle order has struggled to capitalise, with captain Harmanpreet Kaur scoring 85 runs and Jemimah Rodrigues just 58, leaving India vulnerable whenever the early momentum has faded. The visitors will hope Jemimah can once again rise to the occasion against Australia after playing a match-winning knock in last year's ODI World Cup semifinal.

Fielding could decide India's fate ALSO READ: IRE vs IND 2nd T20: India eyeing redemption; Ireland look to create history India's biggest concern has been their fielding. They have put down six catches in their last two matches, including four against Bangladesh, while Radha Yadav alone has spilled three opportunities. Such lapses proved costly against South Africa and are unlikely to be forgiven by an Australian side that has dominated opponents throughout the tournament. Charani carrying the bowling attack The emergence of left-arm spinner Shree Charani has been India's biggest positive. With 12 wickets in four matches, she has become India's most successful bowler in a single Women's T20 World Cup edition, surpassing the previous national record.

India, however, need stronger support from Renuka Singh, Deepti Sharma and Radha Yadav if they are to contain Australia's deep batting line-up. Australia look as formidable as ever Australia have lived up to their reputation, winning all four group-stage matches while posting the tournament's highest net run rate. Their batting has fired consistently, highlighted by a 199-run total against Pakistan, while their bowlers have dismissed teams with ruthless efficiency. The likely return of Phoebe Litchfield after recovering from injury further strengthens an already experienced batting unit featuring Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner and Annabel Sutherland. Margin for error is gone India can take confidence from defeating Australia in last year's ODI World Cup semifinal, but Sunday presents an entirely different challenge. Another sloppy fielding display or another middle-order collapse could end their campaign.

If Harmanpreet's side are to keep their title hopes alive, they will need their most complete performance of the tournament against the one of competition's most consistent team. IND vs AUS ICC Women's T20 WC 2026: Playing 11 India playing 11 (probable): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav/Prema Rawat, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Nandni Sharma Australia playing 11 (probable): Beth Mooney (wk), Georgia Voll, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux (captain), Alana King, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton IND vs AUS ICC Women's T20 WC 2026: Head-to-head in T20Is Total matches: 37

India won: 9

Australia won: 27

No result: 1 IND vs AUS ICC Women's T20 WC 2026: Full squads India squad for ICC Women’s T20 WC 2026: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Nandni Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Radha Yadav, Bharti Fulmali, Prema Rawat

Australia squad for ICC Women’s T20 WC 2026: Sophie Molineux (captain), Beth Mooney (wk), Georgia Voll, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Alana King, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Megan Schutt ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: India Women vs Australia Women live streaming and telecast details When will the India Women vs Australia Women match take place in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026? India Women will face Australia Women in their ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 group-stage match on Sunday, June 28. What will be the venue for the India Women vs Australia Women match in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026?

The match between India Women and Australia Women will be played at Lord’s in London. What time will the toss take place for the India Women vs Australia Women ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match? The toss for the India Women vs Australia Women match will take place at 6:30 pm IST. What time will the first ball of the India Women vs Australia Women ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match be bowled? The India Women vs Australia Women match in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 will begin at 7:00 pm IST.