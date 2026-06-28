IND vs AUS live streaming: How to watch today's Women's T20 WC 2026 match?

India's Women's T20 World Cup campaign comes down to one final hurdle as they face unbeaten Australia in a virtual quarter-final at Lord's on Sunday. With a semi-final berth at stake, Harmanpreet Kaur's side know a victory will guarantee qualification irrespective of other results, while defeat could send them crashing out if South Africa beat Bangladesh earlier in the day.
India have recovered well after an inconsistent start, thanks largely to the opening pair of Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma. Mandhana has scored 167 runs in the tournament, while Shafali has added 145, but the middle order, led by Harmanpreet and Jemimah Rodrigues, has struggled to convert promising starts into match-winning totals.
The fielding unit has also been under scrutiny after dropping six catches in the last two matches. Against an Australian side boasting the tournament's best net run rate and an unbeaten record, India can ill afford similar lapses.
Shree Charani's 12 wickets have been India's biggest positive, but the left-arm spinner will need support from the rest of the attack if India are to halt Australia's march and book a place in the last four.