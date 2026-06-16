IND vs NED ICC Women's T20 WC 2026: India look to keep winning run intact

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India, after thrashing Pakistan by 64 runs in their campaign opener of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026, will now be looking to keep their winning run up and running when they take on tournament debutants Netherlands in Match 10 of the tournament at Headingley, Leeds, on Wednesday, June 17.

India will once again be hoping for a great start from their star opener Smriti Mandhana, while the form of skipper Harmanpreet in the middle and Richa Ghosh towards the end provides them with much-needed depth in the batting line-up.

In bowling, they will hope for a better start in the powerplay, the only thing they lacked in the Pakistan game.

On the other hand, the Netherlands, who are coming off a big loss in their tournament debut match against Bangladesh, will be looking to make a strong comeback against ODI champions India. Batters under focus despite winning start India's top order showed flashes of promise against Pakistan, but apart from Mandhana and Richa, the batting unit failed to fire collectively. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur and opener Shafali Verma will be eager to make bigger contributions, while middle-order batter Bharti Fulmali will hope to bounce back after a disappointing outing in the tournament opener. Though the Netherlands are considered underdogs, India know that sharpening their batting performances will be crucial, with sterner tests awaiting later in the group stage.

Spin duo holds the key again India's spin department emerged as the biggest positive in the opening game, with Deepti Sharma and Shree Charani combining for eight wickets. Deepti's five-wicket haul marked a timely return to form after a difficult lead-up to the World Cup, while Charani continued to impress with her variations and control. ALSO READ: IND vs AFG 2nd ODI: Rohit in focus as India look to seal series in Lucknow However, the pace attack, comprising Arundhati Reddy and Kranti Gaud, failed to make an impact against Pakistan. The duo will be keen to provide early breakthroughs and complement the spinners at Headingley.

Netherlands aim to recover from opening setback The Netherlands head into the contest after suffering a defeat to Bangladesh and will need significant improvement across departments to challenge India. Captain Babette de Leede admitted her side fell short with both bat and ball and pointed to missed opportunities in the field as an area of concern. With India overwhelming favourites, the Dutch side will hope for a much-improved display and seek inspiration from experienced players such as Sterre Kalis and Heather Siegers as they look to spring a surprise. IND vs NED ICC Women's T20 WC 2026: Playing 11 India playing 11 (probable): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Bharti Fulmali, Shreyanka Patil, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh

Netherlands playing 11 (probable): Sterre Kalis, Sanya Khurana, Phebe Molkenboer, Babette de Leede (c) (wk), Robine Rijke, Iris Zwilling, Heather Siegers, Frederique Overdijk, Caroline de Lange, Silver Siegers, Isabel Woning IND vs NED ICC Women's T20 WC 2026: Head-to-head in T20Is Total matches: 1

India won: 1

Netherlands won: 0

No result: 0 IND vs NED ICC Women's T20 WC 2026: Full squads India squad for ICC Women’s T20 WC 2026: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Shree Charani, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Nandani Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav

Netherlands squad for ICC Women’s T20 WC 2026: Sterre Kalis, Sanya Khurana, Phebe Molkenboer, Babette de Leede (c) (wk), Robine Rijke, Iris Zwilling, Heather Siegers, Frederique Overdijk, Caroline de Lange, Silver Siegers, Isabel Woning, Myrthe van den Raad, Hannah Landheer, Lara Leemhuis, Rosalie Lawrence ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: India Women vs Netherlands Women live streaming and telecast details When will the India Women vs Netherlands Women match take place in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026? India Women will face Netherlands Women in their ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 group-stage match on Wednesday, June 17.

What will be the venue for the India Women vs Netherlands Women match in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026? The match between India Women and Netherlands Women will be played at Headingley, Leeds. What time will the toss take place for the India Women vs Netherlands Women ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match? The toss for the India Women vs Netherlands Women match will take place at 6:30 PM IST. What time will the first ball of the India Women vs Netherlands Women ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match be bowled?