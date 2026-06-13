IND vs PAK ICC Women's T20 WC 2026: India begin title quest vs Pakistan

On November 2, 2025, India created history when they beat South Africa in the final of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 to win their maiden ICC event at the senior level.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Women in Blue will now be looking to carry that confidence forward and win their maiden ICC Women’s T20 World Cup title in 2026 when they kick-start their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan in the Group A clash on Sunday, June 14, at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

India enjoy a 13-3 win-loss record over Pakistan in T20Is, but they will still not be taking the game lightly, as two of the three matches they have lost to Pakistan have come in T20 World Cup events.

India banking on explosive opening pair A positive start from Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma could be crucial to India's hopes of setting the tone for the tournament. Both batters are capable of taking games away inside the powerplay, but consistency has been an issue in recent months. Mandhana has shown flashes of brilliance without converting starts regularly, while Shafali's aggressive approach has also produced mixed returns. Against a disciplined Pakistan attack, India will hope their opening pair can provide the platform for the middle order to flourish. Harmanpreet and middle order provide stability India's batting strength extends well beyond the opening combination. Captain Harmanpreet has rediscovered form at the right time with important runs against South Africa and England.

The experienced batter will be supported by Jemimah Rodrigues, wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh and Bharti Fulmali, giving India a versatile middle order capable of accelerating through the innings. Yastika Bhatia's recent consistency adds further depth, while Deepti Sharma remains a key all-round option. Pakistan's hopes rest on skipper Fatima Sana Pakistan captain Fatima Sana has emerged as one of the most influential all-rounders in women's cricket over the last year. The pace-bowling all-rounder has contributed heavily with both bat and ball and recently grabbed headlines with a blistering 15-ball fifty against Zimbabwe. Her ability to strike early with the ball and finish strongly with the bat makes her Pakistan's biggest threat.

ALSO READ: Harsh, Gurnoor get maiden call-up as BCCI announces squad IND vs AFG series Pakistan will also look towards experienced spinner Nashra Sandhu to apply pressure in the middle overs. Bowling battle could decide the contest India's attack will be led by Renuka Singh, Arundhati Reddy and Deepti Sharma, although injuries to all-rounders Amanjot Kaur and Kashvee Gautam have reduced their options. Pakistan, meanwhile, possess a balanced attack featuring Fatima Sana, Diana Baig, Sadia Iqbal and Nashra Sandhu. With both teams boasting quality batting line-ups, breakthroughs at key moments could prove decisive. IND vs PAK ICC Women's T20 WC 2026: Playing 11 India playing 11 (probable): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Bharti Fulmali, Shreyanka Patil, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh

Pakistan playing 11 (probable): Muneeba Ali (wk), Gull Feroza, Ayesha Zafar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana (c), Iram Javed, Natalia Pervaiz, Tuba Hassan, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal IND vs PAK ICC Women's T20 WC 2026: Head-to-head in T20Is Total matches: 16

India won: 13

Pakistan won: 3

No result: 0 IND vs PAK ICC Women's T20 WC 2026: Full squads India squad for ICC Women’s T20 WC 2026: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Shree Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Nandani Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav

Pakistan squad for ICC Women’s T20 WC 2026: Fatima Sana (c), Gull Feroza, Ayesha Zafar, Iram Javed, Eyman Fatima, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Saira Jabeen, Muneeba Ali, Tuba Hassan, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig, Tasmia Rubab ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: India Women vs Pakistan Women live streaming and telecast details When will the India Women vs Pakistan Women match take place in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026? India Women will face Pakistan Women in their ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 group-stage match on Sunday, June 14. What will be the venue for the India Women vs Pakistan Women match in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026?

The match between India Women and Pakistan Women will be played in Birmingham, England. What time will the toss take place for the India Women vs Pakistan Women ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match? The toss for the India Women vs Pakistan Women match will take place at 6:30 PM IST. What time will the first ball of the India Women vs Pakistan Women ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match be bowled? The India Women vs Pakistan Women match in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 will begin at 7:00 PM IST.