IND vs SA live streaming: How to watch today's Women's T20 WC 2026 match?

India Women will look to extend their unbeaten run and move closer to a place in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals when they take on South Africa Women in Match 18 at Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side head into the contest after emphatic wins over Pakistan and the Netherlands and will be buoyed by the form of Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh and the skipper herself.
The game will also mark a historic milestone for Harmanpreet, who is set to become the first cricketer, male or female, to play 200 T20Is for their country. India's bowling attack, spearheaded by Deepti Sharma, Shree Charani and Kranti Gaud, has complemented the batting unit brilliantly, although Shreyanka Patil's injury has created some selection concerns.
South Africa, meanwhile, face a must-win situation after splitting their opening two matches. Led by Laura Wolvaardt, the Proteas will hope their experienced core can deliver against an in-form Indian side.