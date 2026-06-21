IND vs SA live streaming: How to watch today's Women's T20 WC 2026 match?

India Women will look to extend their unbeaten run and move closer to a place in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals when they take on South Africa Women in Match 18 at Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side head into the contest after emphatic wins over Pakistan and the Netherlands and will be buoyed by the form of Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh and the skipper herself.

The game will also mark a historic milestone for Harmanpreet, who is set to become the first cricketer, male or female, to play 200 T20Is for their country. India's bowling attack, spearheaded by Deepti Sharma, Shree Charani and Kranti Gaud, has complemented the batting unit brilliantly, although Shreyanka Patil's injury has created some selection concerns.

ALSO READ: IND A vs SL A: Sooryavanshi slams 11-ball fifty, fastest in List A cricket South Africa, meanwhile, face a must-win situation after splitting their opening two matches. Led by Laura Wolvaardt, the Proteas will hope their experienced core can deliver against an in-form Indian side. IND vs SA ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcast details Country/Region TV Broadcast Live Streaming India Star Sports Network JioHotstar Australia - Prime Video (free coverage) United Kingdom Sky Sports Sky Sports App / Sky Go New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Sky Sport Now South Africa SuperSport SuperSport App / DStv Stream Sub-Saharan Africa (excluding South Africa) SuperSport SuperSport digital platforms United States Willow TV Willow TV App / Sling TV Canada Willow TV Willow TV Caribbean ESPN Caribbean ESPN Caribbean streaming platforms Pakistan PTV Sports, Ten Sports Myco, Tamasha Bangladesh T Sports T Sports Digital Sri Lanka Maharaja TV Sirasa TV Digital Platforms Middle East & North Africa CricLife STARZPLAY Most European territories ICC partner broadcasters ICC.tv (where rights permit) Territories without exclusive broadcast rights - ICC.tv and ICC YouTube Channel

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 IND vs SA: Live streaming and telecast details When will the India Women vs South Africa Women match take place in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026? India Women will face South Africa Women in their ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 group-stage match on Sunday, June 21. What will be the venue for the India Women vs South Africa Women match in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026? The match between India Women and South Africa Women will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester. What time will the toss take place for the India Women vs South Africa Women ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match?

The toss for the India Women vs South Africa Women match will take place at 6:30 PM IST. What time will the first ball of the India Women vs South Africa Women ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match be bowled? The India Women vs South Africa Women match in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 will begin at 7:00 PM IST. Where to watch the live telecast of the India Women vs South Africa Women ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match in India? The live telecast of the India Women vs South Africa Women match will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.