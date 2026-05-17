India to England: Squads of all 12 teams for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026

The countdown for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 is now underway as the 10th edition of the tournament is set to take place in England from June 12 to July 5, 2026.

With less than a month left before the start of the tournament, nine out of the 12 teams have announced their squads, including hosts England, defending champions New Zealand and six-time champions Australia.

India, who won their first women’s ICC trophy last year by winning the ODI World Cup, have also announced their squad, with Harmanpreet Kaur set to lead the Women in Blue once again and Smriti Mandhana serving as her deputy.

IPL 2026 Match 62, DC sv RR: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING Ireland, Sri Lanka and 2016 champions West Indies are the only three teams yet to reveal their squads. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Groups The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 will feature a total of 12 teams divided into two groups of six teams each. India, Australia, South Africa, Pakistan, Bangladesh and the Netherlands are drawn in Group A, while New Zealand, West Indies, Sri Lanka, England, Ireland and Scotland are placed in Group B. ALSO READ: IPL 2026 points table: PBKS, KKR, GT rankings; Orange, Purple Cap holders The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semifinals, while the winners of the two semifinals will face each other in the final at Lord’s, London, on July 5.

Full squads of all ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 participating teams: Group A: India squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Shree Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Nandani Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav Australia squad: Sophie Molineux (c), Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham Pakistan squad: Fatima Sana (c), Gull Feroza, Ayesha Zafar, Iram Javed, Eyman Fatima, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Parvaiz, Saira Jabeen, Muneeba Ali, Tuba Hassan, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig, Tasmia Rubab

South Africa squad: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Kayla Reyneke, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloe Tryon, Dane van Niekerk Bangladesh squad: Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter (vc), Sharmin Akter Supta, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Fahima Khatun, Fariha Islam Trisna, Marufa Akter, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Sultana Khatun, Dilara Akter, Juairiya Ferdous, Taj Nehar Netherlands squad: Babette de Leede (c), Caroline de Lange, Frédérique Overdijk, Hannah Landheer, Heather Siegers, Iris Zwilling, Isabel van der Woning, Lara Leemhuis, Myrthe van den Raad, Phebe Molkenboer, Robine Rijke, Rosalie Lawrence, Sanya Khurana, Silver Siegers, Sterre Kalis

Group B: New Zealand squad: Melie Kerr (c), Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine, Flora Devonshire, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Nensi Patel, Georgia Plimmer, Izzy Sharp, Lea Tahuhu England squad: Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Dani Gibson, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Heather Knight, Linsey Smith, Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt-Hodge Scotland squad: Kathryn Bryce (c), Chloe Abel, Olivia Bell, Sarah Bryce, Darcey Carter, Priyanaz Chatterji, Gabriella Fontenla, Katherine Fraser, Kirstie Gordon, Ailsa Lister, Maisie Maceira, Abtaha Maqsood, Megan McColl, Rachel Slater, Pippa Sproul