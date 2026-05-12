Ismail comes out of retirement; included in Proteas' Women's T20 WC squad

South Africa have recalled veteran fast bowler Shabnim Ismail to their 15-member squad for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 in England and Wales, nearly three years after her retirement from international cricket.

The 37-year-old returns to the national side with vast experience, having played 113 Twenty20 Internationals and claimed a record 123 wickets for South Africa.

IPL 2026 Match 56, GT vs SRH: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING The squad, led by Laura Wolvaardt, also marks the return of experienced all-rounders Marizanne Kapp and Dane van Niekerk after injury layoffs. Wicketkeeper-batter Karabo Meso has also recovered from injury in time for the tournament as South Africa prepare for another major ICC campaign after reaching the finals of the last three global events.

South Africa Women's T20 World Cup 2026 squad: Laura Wolvaardt (captain), Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Kayla Reyneke, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloe Tryon, Dane van Niekerk. Ismail returns after nearly three years Shabnim Ismail’s inclusion is one of the biggest talking points in South Africa’s squad announcement ahead of the T20 World Cup. The experienced pacer retired from international cricket almost three years ago but has now returned to strengthen the Proteas’ bowling attack for the global tournament. ALSO READ: Rahul Dravid joins European T20 Premier League as Dublin Guardians owner Head coach Mandla Mashimbyi said the management had positive discussions with Ismail and noted that the fast bowler still had the hunger to represent South Africa and contribute to the team’s pursuit of a major ICC title. He also indicated that her experience would add significant value to the group during the tournament.

Experienced players return from injury South Africa have also welcomed back Marizanne Kapp and Dane van Niekerk after injury setbacks, while wicketkeeper-batter Karabo Meso has recovered from the wrist injury that ruled her out of the recent series against India. Mashimbyi said the squad had worked hard in recent months and added that the recent 4-1 series win over India had boosted confidence within the camp. He, however, pointed out that the side still had areas to improve before the World Cup begins. The coach further stated that the team’s focus would remain on following the process, taking one game at a time and continuing to improve as the tournament progresses.

Reyneke earns maiden World Cup call-up Young all-rounder Kayla Reyneke earned her first senior World Cup selection following an impressive start to her international career. Reyneke averaged 53 with the bat and picked up five wickets in her first nine T20Is, performances that helped secure her place in the squad. South Africa’s selectors retained the core group that has featured prominently in recent ICC events while also adding experienced options to improve squad balance for high-pressure matches. Selectors back experienced core Convenor of selectors Clinton du Preez said continuity and squad balance were key factors during the selection process. He explained that maintaining the core of the squad was important because the group had developed strong combinations and understanding over time.