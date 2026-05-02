Nandani earns national call-up as BCCI announces squad for Women's T20 WC

Following the successful run in the ODI World Cup 2025, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced India’s squad for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 on Saturday, with uncapped pacer Nandani Sharma earning her maiden call-up. The 24-year-old has been rewarded for her performances in the Women’s Premier League, where she finished among the leading wicket-takers.

The squad also sees the return of Yastika Bhatia and Radha Yadav, both of whom missed the recent T20I series in South Africa. Meanwhile, Amanjot Kaur remains unavailable due to injury, and Kashvee Gautam has been ruled out after a knee injury.

India’s full squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2026: ALSO READ: IPL 2026: Mid-season review of MI, top performers, remaining fixtures Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Shreyanka Patil, Bharti Fulmali, Yastika Bhatia, Nandani Sharma, Radha Yadav Nandani earns maiden call-up; Yastika, Radha return Nandani Sharma’s inclusion marks her first selection in the senior national side. She picked up 17 wickets in the 2026 Women’s Premier League season for Delhi Capitals. Yastika Bhatia returns as a wicketkeeper-batter option, while Radha Yadav strengthens the spin department. Anushka Sharma and Uma Chetry, who were part of the South Africa tour, have not been included in the squad. The squad will also feature in a three-match T20I series against England ahead of the World Cup.

Harmanpreet to lead; injuries force changes Harmanpreet Kaur will captain the side, with Smriti Mandhana named vice-captain. This will be Harmanpreet’s fifth T20 World Cup as captain. Amanjot Kaur is unavailable due to a back injury. Kashvee Gautam has been ruled out after sustaining a right knee injury and will undergo surgery. India’s group and fixtures in T20 World Cup 2026 India are drafted in Group A alongside Pakistan, Netherlands, South Africa, Bangladesh and Australia in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026. They will start their campaign against Pakistan on June 14 in Birmingham. India will then face the Netherlands on June 17, followed by South Africa on June 21.