Sciver-Brunt's 75 powers England into Women's T20 World Cup final

Captain Nat Sciver-Brunt's awe-inspiring knock of 75 after an injury led England past South Africa and into the final of the Women's Twenty20 World Cup on Thursday.

Sciver-Brunt and former skipper Heather Knight rescued England from 23-3 with a 133-run partnership - the highest ever in a World Cup knockout match - to set South Africa a forbidding 170 target in The Oval semifinal.

South Africa, which chose to chase, had the life squeezed out of it and saw the writing on the wall as early as the 11th over after the great Marizanne Kapp was just the third out. By then the run rate required was already at 11 per over for the finalist in the previous two T20 World Cups.

No. 2-ranked England won by 40 runs and will face No. 1 Australia in the final at sold-out Lord's on Sunday. It's the first time since 2010 that both teams in the final are unbeaten. England put up 169-5 and South Africa was shrunk to 129-8 in front of a women's T20 semifinal record attendance of 21,128. Sciver-Brunt retired hurt against Ireland on June 16 due to tightness in the calf she tore in April. While missing England's last three group games, the captain threw everything into getting fit for the semifinals, including uncommon treatment using electromagnetic energy. She replaced Sophie Dunkley, England's second highest run-scorer, and was called on just seven balls into the match as pacers Shabnim Ismail and Kapp gave South Africa a dream start of three wickets inside four overs.

Ismail became the first woman to reach 50 career wickets in T20 World Cups and Kapp bowled Danni Wyatt-Hodge, the highest ever run-scorer in a single World Cup. But as Kapp and Ismail bowled out, their teammates were preyed on by Sciver-Brunt and Knight, who share more than 600 international caps. South Africa lost both of its reviews trying to get rid of Sciver-Brunt on 2 and 14. She reached her eighth fifty in a T20 World Cup, tying the record with New Zealand's Suzie Bates and Australia's Beth Mooney. Knight followed. "I was nervous," Sciver-Brunt said. "The occasion gets quite big so that increases the nerves, and I have missed a few games. But as soon as the warmup started I managed to switch back on to game-time and just enjoyed myself out there. Heather and I ... with our experience, we put our heads together and got the job done." Nonkululeko Mlaba removed both batters in the 19th over; Sciver-Brunt for 75 runs from 47 balls including 50 from boundaries and Knight for 58 from 47.