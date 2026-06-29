What went wrong for Team India in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026

India's triumph at the ICC Women's ODI World Cup last year was expected to usher in a new era of dominance for Harmanpreet Kaur's side. Instead, their first ICC assignment after lifting the 50-over crown ended in disappointment as India crashed out of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 in the group stage.

Back-to-back victories over Pakistan and the Netherlands reinforced India's status as one of the pre-tournament favourites, while a comfortable win over Bangladesh kept their semi-final hopes alive until the final group fixture. But defeats to South Africa and Australia exposed the fine margins that continue to separate India from the world's best in the shortest format.

The campaign was not undone by one catastrophic collapse or one glaring tactical mistake. Instead, it was a combination of recurring shortcomings that surfaced whenever the quality of the opposition improved. India's top order repeatedly laid solid foundations, but the middle order struggled to maximise them, fielding standards slipped at decisive moments, and the bowling attack lacked enough support beyond its leading performers. Individually, each flaw appeared manageable. Collectively, they proved costly enough to end India's campaign. Top-order consistency masked India's middle-order struggles India's batting numbers do not immediately suggest a side that failed to progress beyond the group stage.

Smriti Mandhana finished as India's leading run-scorer with 205 runs in five innings at an average of 41 and a strike rate of 140.41. Shafali Verma was equally impressive, scoring 179 runs at a strike rate of 151.69, while captain Harmanpreet Kaur contributed 141 runs at an average of 35.25. The problem began after the Powerplay. Against South Africa, India raced to 54/2 inside the first six overs but managed only 158/7. Against Australia, Mandhana and Shafali added 66 for the opening wicket before Harmanpreet's counter-attacking 56 off 27 deliveries lifted India to 170/4 — a total Australia chased with six wickets in hand.

Even in the successful chase against Bangladesh, India were 63/1 after six overs before losing momentum through the middle phase. The recurring pattern was clear. India's openers consistently gave the side the ideal platform, but the innings often slowed between overs seven and 15, leaving the finishers with too much to do. Against Pakistan, the Netherlands and Bangladesh, those totals proved sufficient. Against South Africa and Australia, they fell short. Dropped chances proved expensive Fielding has traditionally been one of India's biggest strengths, but it became a recurring concern throughout the tournament. India dropped 10 catches across five matches. While the mistakes against Pakistan and the Netherlands did not affect the outcome, they became significantly more damaging against stronger opposition.

The defining example came against South Africa. Marizanne Kapp was handed two reprieves before going on to score an unbeaten 81 from 45 deliveries that guided South Africa to a six-wicket victory. Those missed opportunities transformed a manageable chase into India's most damaging defeat of the tournament. The warning signs persisted against Bangladesh as India grassed four catches inside the opening five overs. Bangladesh eventually managed only 136, allowing India to escape without punishment, but against higher-quality opponents, such lapses are rarely forgiven. T20 cricket is often decided by moments rather than entire sessions, and India repeatedly allowed those moments to slip away.

Lack of support in bowling If there was one major positive from India's campaign, it was the emergence of Shree Charani. The left-arm spinner finished as India's leading wicket-taker with 14 wickets at an average of 8.35 and an economy of just 5.85. Deepti Sharma once again proved her value, claiming seven wickets, including a match-winning five-wicket haul against Pakistan. However, the support around them was limited. No other Indian bowler managed more than five wickets during the tournament. Shafali Verma finished with five wickets, while Radha Yadav, Nandani Sharma and Renuka Singh combined for just eight. That lack of depth became evident against South Africa and Australia. Kapp, Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner were able to settle after the initial breakthroughs, with India struggling to find another wicket-taking option capable of breaking partnerships.

ALSO READ: LA28 Olympics cricket qualification: Who is in, who can still qualify? Against lower-ranked sides, the attack looked disciplined and effective. Against the tournament's strongest batting units, it lacked the extra cutting edge. What needs to change before the next ICC tournament? Before the start of India's next ICC assignment in the form of the T20 World Cup in 2028, the Women in Blue should reflect rather than opt for wholesale change. The batting unit needs greater intent through the middle overs so strong starts consistently translate into totals beyond 175. Finding another reliable middle-order aggressor who can maintain the scoring rate after the Powerplay should become a priority.

The bowling attack also requires another genuine wicket-taking option to complement Charani and Deepti, particularly against top-quality batting line-ups. Whether that comes through an emerging fast bowler or another attacking spinner, India cannot afford to rely so heavily on two players. Fielding, meanwhile, must return to the standards India have set over the past few years. The dropped catches against South Africa effectively altered the course of their campaign and highlighted how quickly momentum shifts in T20 cricket. Silver linings remain despite the disappointment While the group-stage exit will dominate the headlines, India's campaign was not without positives.

Mandhana rediscovered consistency at the top of the order, Shafali continued to provide explosive starts, and Harmanpreet once again delivered in pressure situations with her half-century against Australia. Perhaps the biggest gain was the emergence of Charani, whose 14 wickets established her as one of the tournament's standout bowlers. Deepti continued to prove her worth as one of India's premier all-rounders, while the batting performances of Mandhana and Shafali reaffirmed that India's top order remains among the strongest in world cricket. The foundations of a title-winning side remain intact India's ODI World Cup triumph showed they possess the talent to succeed on the biggest stage. Their T20 World Cup exit, however, proved that success in the shortest format demands near-perfect execution.