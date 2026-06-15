Women's T20 WC: Knew when right time comes, I will get wickets, says Deepti

Deepti Sharma was never overtly worried during the first part of 2026 when she was not getting wickets as she knew that her time would come sooner or later.

Earlier in the year, Deepti had horrible tours of Australia and South Africa where she neither scored runs nor got many wickets except in odd games.

On Sunday, one of the world's premier all-rounders was vindicated as her career-best figures of 5 for 10 in 4 overs contributed largely to India's 64-run win over arch-rivals Pakistan in their T20 World Cup opener.

"I wasn't worried when I didn't get wickets because I knew when the right time would come, I would step up," Deepti said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

In fact, Deepti's stupendous record in ICC tourneys continued and the turn on offer from Edgbaston proved important. "I like these kinds of wickets because there was turn on offer. I varied my pace. Because the ball was turning, I had to be slow in the air and believe in myself and bowl in the right areas. "But I want to specially mention the partnership (91 runs) between Smriti (Mandhana) and Harry di (Harmanpreet Kaur)," Deepti said. ALSO READ: India start women's T20 World Cup campaign with 64-run win over Pakistan Indian skipper Harmanpreet was all praise for Mandhana and Deepti for performing on a big day.

"Whenever we need, they (Mandhana and Sharma) are always there to push the team." Harmanpreet said there were no demons on the pitch. "It was a decent pitch. Initially, we unnecessarily put pressure on ourselves. But when Smriti and I were batting, we tried to control the game." Asked if Richa Ghosh could have been sent ahead of Bharti Fulmali, Harmanpreet replied: "If it is in my hands, I would love to send her on the first ball. But she has a role to play and she is doing it well." With Australia and South Africa also in the group, Harmanpreet is happy that they logged a big win against Pakistan.