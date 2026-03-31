IPL 2026: Cameron Green must manage dual roles for KKR, says McDonald

Cameron Green is dealing with huge expectations both in the IPL and in the Australian cricket set-up but the all-rounder has what it takes to balance it out for a career that "will trend upwards", his national head coach Andrew McDonald has said.

Kolkata Knight Riders' skipper Ajinkya Rahane's remark on a currently injured Green not bowling in the IPL match against Mumbai Indians had created a mild controversy on his fitness status.

Later, Cricket Australia clarified that the KKR management is "fully aware" of the 26-year-old's back niggle, which mandates him to be away from bowling for a period 10-12 days.

"There's huge expectation within the IPL, and there's huge expectation with any all-rounder that shapes an Australian team. It's not unfair, but there is an expectation around all-rounders that they contribute in a certain way," McDonald to SEN Radio. Keeping in mind his all-round prowess, Green was bought by KKR for an eye-watering Rs 25.20 crore, making him the most expensive overseas buy ever in the IPL. "It's almost like they want them to average 45 with the bat and average less than 30 with the ball. And there's been very few that do that. I'm sure that his career will trend upwards," McDonald said.

"We know he's good enough. He's just got to balance out all those expectations, and in particular, playing all three formats, which is a significant challenge for any cricketer," he added. However, McDonald said Green's fragile fitness will not be held against him when it comes to considering him as an all-format player, particularly in Tests, for Australia. "I think the answer to that is, yes (all-format player). I've got to talk to the selectors around that. But if you look at the last (Australian) team, Usman (Khawaja) has retired, and he vacates the No. 5 position," the head coach said.