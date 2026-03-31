IPL 2026: GT's batting coach Hayden lauds Gill's clarity in leadership

Gujarat Titans batting coach Matthew Hayden has lauded skipper Shubman Gill for his growth as a batter and leader, saying the India star's clarity of thought and modern-day confidence have shaped his evolution at the highest level.

GT will face Punjab Kings in their IPL 2026 opener here on Tuesday.

"Yeah, see, Shubman is a very clear speaker of the game, and that says he knew cricket in good stead, obviously at the highest level of cricket and Test cricket," Hayden said.

"He brings a lot of confidence. If you like, he brings a bit of swagger of the modern generation, which I really enjoy, that feeling that he's in control and he's shaping himself and his own destiny.