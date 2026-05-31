2008 to 2026: Check full list of IPL winners, runners-up and their captains

Royal Challengers Bengaluru is on verge of becoming only the third team after Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to defend an Indian Premier League (IPL) title. RCB needing less than 40 runs with chase master Virat Kohli anchoring the inning with his fastest IPL half-century

ALSO READ: 2008 to 2026: Full list of purple cap winners in Indian Premier League Both Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans have the chance to win their second IPL title and become the fourth-most successful team in tournament history.

In the past 18 seasons, eight teams have won the IPL trophy, with Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings leading the list with five titles each. Kolkata Knight Riders are next with three titles, while Deccan Chargers, Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have all won one title each.

But who led their team to the IPL trophy in which season? Check the full list of IPL winners, their captains, runners-up and their captains below: IPL Winners, Runners-up & Captains (2008–2026) Season Winner Captain (Winner) Runner-up Captain (Runner-up) Final Venue 2026 RCB or GT Rajat Patidar/Shubman Gill RCB or GT Rajat Patidar/Shubman Gill Ahmedabad 2025 Royal Challengers Bangalore Rajat Patidar Punjab Kings Shreyas Iyer Ahmedabad 2024 Kolkata Knight Riders Shreyas Iyer Sunrisers Hyderabad Pat Cummins Chennai 2023 Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni Gujarat Titans Hardik Pandya Ahmedabad 2022 Gujarat Titans Hardik Pandya Rajasthan Royals Sanju Samson Ahmedabad 2021 Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni Kolkata Knight Riders Eoin Morgan Dubai (UAE) 2020 Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma Delhi Capitals Shreyas Iyer Dubai (UAE) 2019 Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni Hyderabad 2018 Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni Sunrisers Hyderabad Kane Williamson Mumbai (Wankhede) 2017 Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma Rising Pune Supergiant Steve Smith Hyderabad 2016 Sunrisers Hyderabad David Warner Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli Bengaluru 2015 Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni Kolkata 2014 Kolkata Knight Riders Gautam Gambhir Kings XI Punjab George Bailey Bengaluru 2013 Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni Kolkata (Eden Gardens) 2012 Kolkata Knight Riders Gautam Gambhir Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni Chennai 2011 Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni Royal Challengers Bangalore Daniel Vettori Chennai 2010 Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni Mumbai Indians Sachin Tendulkar Mumbai (DY Patil) 2009 Deccan Chargers Adam Gilchrist Royal Challengers Bangalore Anil Kumble Johannesburg (SA) 2008 Rajasthan Royals Shane Warne Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni Mumbai (DY Patil)

IPL 2008: Rajasthan Royals The inaugural IPL season saw Rajasthan Royals, led by the legendary Shane Warne, defy all expectations. They emerged as the most consistent team in the league stage, winning 11 of their 14 matches. In the semi-final, they comfortably defeated Delhi Daredevils to book their place in the final. Facing Chennai Super Kings in a thrilling title clash, Rajasthan held their nerve as Yusuf Pathan produced a match-winning all-round performance to secure a dramatic three-wicket victory and lift the first-ever IPL trophy. IPL 2009: Deccan Chargers ALSO READ: IPL 2026 stats: Sooryavanshi wins Orange Cap; Rabada gets purple cap Under the fearless leadership of Adam Gilchrist, Deccan Chargers staged a remarkable turnaround after finishing last in 2008. They ended the league stage in fourth place with seven victories and carried that momentum into the playoffs by defeating Delhi Daredevils in the semi-final. In a tense final against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Deccan held their composure to register a six-run win and claim their maiden IPL title.

IPL 2010: Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings finally ended their wait for IPL glory in 2010. After winning seven league matches and finishing third, CSK defeated Deccan Chargers in the semi-final. In the final against Mumbai Indians, they delivered under pressure and secured a 22-run victory, powered largely by Suresh Raina’s unbeaten half-century. IPL 2011: Chennai Super Kings Chennai Super Kings became the first team in IPL history to successfully defend their title. They topped the league table with nine wins and defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore in Qualifier 1. Meeting RCB again in the final, CSK dominated throughout and registered a commanding 58-run victory, with Murali Vijay’s brilliant 95 laying the foundation.

IPL 2012: Kolkata Knight Riders Under Gautam Gambhir’s captaincy, Kolkata Knight Riders enjoyed a breakthrough season and finished second with 10 wins. After defeating Delhi Daredevils in Qualifier 1, KKR reached the final to face Chennai Super Kings. Chasing a daunting target, Manvinder Bisla produced a memorable innings of 89 to guide KKR to their maiden IPL title. IPL 2013: Mumbai Indians Mumbai Indians enjoyed another impressive campaign, winning 11 league matches and finishing second. Although they lost to Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1, they bounced back by defeating Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2. In the final, Mumbai avenged their earlier defeat and beat CSK by 23 runs, thanks to an excellent all-round display led by Kieron Pollard.

IPL 2014: Kolkata Knight Riders KKR rediscovered their best form in 2014 and finished second with nine wins. They defeated Kings XI Punjab in Qualifier 1 before meeting them again in the final. In a high-scoring contest, Manish Pandey starred with a magnificent 94 to help KKR chase down 199 and win their second IPL title. IPL 2015: Mumbai Indians Mumbai Indians continued their successful run by finishing second in the league stage with eight victories. They overcame Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1 and once again faced them in the final. A dominant performance saw MI secure a 41-run victory, with captain Rohit Sharma contributing a vital half-century.

IPL 2016: Sunrisers Hyderabad Sunrisers Hyderabad claimed their maiden IPL crown under David Warner’s leadership. They finished third after winning eight league games and defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in the Eliminator before overcoming Gujarat Lions in Qualifier 2. In a thrilling final against RCB, SRH held their nerve to secure an eight-run victory, with Ben Cutting playing a decisive all-round role. IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians Mumbai Indians dominated the league stage, finishing at the top with 10 wins. Despite losing Qualifier 1 to Rising Pune Supergiant, they recovered by defeating KKR in Qualifier 2. In one of the closest IPL finals ever, Mumbai edged out Rising Pune Supergiant by just one run, with Krunal Pandya’s fighting knock proving crucial.

IPL 2018: Chennai Super Kings Returning after a two-year suspension, Chennai Super Kings completed a fairytale comeback. They finished second with nine wins and defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 1. Meeting SRH again in the final, Shane Watson’s unbeaten century powered CSK to an emphatic eight-wicket victory and their third IPL title. IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians Mumbai Indians topped the table with nine wins and defeated Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1. The two teams met again in a dramatic final, where Mumbai emerged victorious by just one run. Jasprit Bumrah’s brilliant spell under pressure played a key role in securing their fourth IPL title.

IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians Played entirely in the UAE due to the COVID-19 pandemic, IPL 2020 saw Mumbai Indians continue their dominance. They finished atop the standings with nine wins and comfortably beat Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1. In the final, Mumbai defeated DC once again by five wickets, with Trent Boult and Rohit Sharma starring. IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings After a disappointing 2020 campaign, Chennai Super Kings bounced back strongly to finish second with nine victories. They defeated Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1 and faced Kolkata Knight Riders in the final. Faf du Plessis’s brilliant 86 helped CSK post a strong total before their bowlers completed a 27-run victory to secure a fourth IPL title.

IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans Gujarat Titans made an unforgettable IPL debut under Hardik Pandya’s captaincy. They won 10 league matches to finish at the top of the table and defeated Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 1. Facing the same opponents in the final, Pandya’s all-round brilliance and Shubman Gill’s composure guided Gujarat to a seven-wicket victory and a dream first title. IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings A season filled with rain, drama and unforgettable moments ended with Chennai Super Kings equalling the record for most IPL titles. CSK finished second in the league stage and defeated Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1. In the rain-delayed final, Ravindra Jadeja’s iconic finish sealed a five-wicket win and their fifth IPL crown.