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2008 to 2026: Full list of Orange Cap winners in Indian Premier League

Vaibhav is now the youngest player to win the Orange Cap, breaking the record of GT opener Sai Sudharsan, who was the top scorer of IPL 2025 at the age of 23 years

IPL Orange cap winners list
IPL Orange cap winners list
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 31 2026 | 9:45 PM IST
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The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 will come to a conclusion on Sunday, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) taking on Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final of the season at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
 
However, despite Rajasthan Royals (RR) getting eliminated by Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2, their 15-year-old opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi won the Orange Cap of the season with a brilliant tally of 776 runs in 16 matches.
 
Vaibhav is now the youngest player to win the Orange Cap, breaking the record of GT opener Sai Sudharsan, who was the top scorer of IPL 2025 at the age of 23 years.
 
GT’s Shubman Gill (732 runs) and Sai Sudharsan (722 runs) had the chance to overtake Vaibhav in the final, but both lost their wickets early and finished in second and third place respectively.
 
Notably, after Vaibhav finished as the leading run-scorer in 2026, IPL 2014 and IPL 2021 still remain the only two seasons in which the Orange Cap winner also went on to lift the IPL trophy in the same season. 

Full list of Orange Cap winners in IPL history

Season Player (Team) Matches Runs
2026 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR) 16 776
2025 Sai Sudharshan (GT) 15 759
2024 Virat Kohli (RCB) 15 741
2023 Shubman Gill (GT) 17 890
2022 Jos Buttler (RR) 17 863
2021 Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) 16 635
2020 KL Rahul (KXIP) 14 670
2019 David Warner (SRH) 12 692
2018 Kane Williamson (SRH) 17 735
2017 David Warner (SRH) 14 641
2016 Virat Kohli (RCB) 16 973
2015 David Warner (SRH) 14 562
2014 Robin Uthappa (KKR) 16 660
2013 Michael Hussey (CSK) 16 733
2012 Chris Gayle (RCB) 15 733
2011 Chris Gayle (RCB) 12 608
2010 Sachin Tendulkar (MI) 15 618
2009 Matthew Hayden (CSK) 12 572
2008 Shaun Marsh (KXIP) 11 616
 
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Topics :Indian Premier LeagueRajasthan RoyalsGujarat TitansRoyal Challengers BangaloreCricket NewsT20 cricket

First Published: May 31 2026 | 9:45 PM IST

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