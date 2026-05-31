2008 to 2026: Full list of Orange Cap winners in Indian Premier League
Vaibhav is now the youngest player to win the Orange Cap, breaking the record of GT opener Sai Sudharsan, who was the top scorer of IPL 2025 at the age of 23 years
Vaibhav is now the youngest player to win the Orange Cap, breaking the record of GT opener Sai Sudharsan, who was the top scorer of IPL 2025 at the age of 23 years
|Season
|Player (Team)
|Matches
|Runs
|2026
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR)
|16
|776
|2025
|Sai Sudharshan (GT)
|15
|759
|2024
|Virat Kohli (RCB)
|15
|741
|2023
|Shubman Gill (GT)
|17
|890
|2022
|Jos Buttler (RR)
|17
|863
|2021
|Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK)
|16
|635
|2020
|KL Rahul (KXIP)
|14
|670
|2019
|David Warner (SRH)
|12
|692
|2018
|Kane Williamson (SRH)
|17
|735
|2017
|David Warner (SRH)
|14
|641
|2016
|Virat Kohli (RCB)
|16
|973
|2015
|David Warner (SRH)
|14
|562
|2014
|Robin Uthappa (KKR)
|16
|660
|2013
|Michael Hussey (CSK)
|16
|733
|2012
|Chris Gayle (RCB)
|15
|733
|2011
|Chris Gayle (RCB)
|12
|608
|2010
|Sachin Tendulkar (MI)
|15
|618
|2009
|Matthew Hayden (CSK)
|12
|572
|2008
|Shaun Marsh (KXIP)
|11
|616
First Published: May 31 2026 | 9:45 PM IST