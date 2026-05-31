2008 to 2026: Full list of purple cap winners in Indian Premier League
Rabada is now the third bowler from GT in the last four seasons to win the Purple Cap; before him, Mohammed Shami won the award in 2023 and Prasidh Krishna won it in 2025
Rabada is now the third bowler from GT in the last four seasons to win the Purple Cap; before him, Mohammed Shami won the award in 2023 and Prasidh Krishna won it in 2025
|Season
|Player (Team)
|Wickets
|2026
|Kagiso Rabada (Gujarat Titans)
|29
|2025
|Prasidh Krishna (Gujarat Titans)
|25
|2024
|Harshal Patel (Punjab Kings)
|24
|2023
|Mohammed Shami (Gujarat Titans)
|28
|2022
|Yuzvendra Chahal (Rajasthan Royals)
|27
|2021
|Harshal Patel (Royal Challengers Bangalore)
|32
|2020
|Kagiso Rabada (Delhi Capitals)
|30
|2019
|Imran Tahir (Chennai Super Kings)
|26
|2018
|Andrew Tye (Kings XI Punjab)
|24
|2017
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Sunrisers Hyderabad)
|26
|2016
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Sunrisers Hyderabad)
|23
|2015
|Dwayne Bravo (Chennai Super Kings)
|26
|2014
|Mohit Sharma (Chennai Super Kings)
|23
|2013
|Dwayne Bravo (Chennai Super Kings)
|32
|2012
|Morne Morkel (Delhi Daredevils)
|25
|2011
|Lasith Malinga (Mumbai Indians)
|28
|2010
|Pragyan Ojha (Deccan Chargers)
|21
|2009
|RP Singh (Deccan Chargers)
|23
|2008
|Sohail Tanvir (Rajasthan Royals)
|22
First Published: May 31 2026 | 10:32 PM IST