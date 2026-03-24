Aditya Birla Group, Times, Blackstone consortium to buy RCB for ₹16,600 cr

Aditya Birla Group (ABG), the Times of India Group (Times), Bolt Ventures (Bolt), and Blackstone’s perpetual private equity strategy, BXPE (Blackstone), have signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100 per cent of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), encompassing both the men’s Indian Premier League franchise and the Women’s Premier League franchise, from United Spirits Limited (USL), a subsidiary of Diageo plc, which values the franchise at Rs 16,660 crore (approximately $1.78 billion), the Aditya Birla Group said in a statement late on Tuesday.

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the Competition Commission of India, and other applicable regulatory authorities.

Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman, Aditya Birla Group, said in the release, “Over the past two decades, the IPL has morphed to become a global sporting powerhouse that has changed the face of Indian cricket, creating enormous value for India. RCB, as one of the most compelling franchises in modern sport, offers the Aditya Birla Group a distinctive platform to extend its legacy of institution-building into the arena of global sport.

“Under the new ownership structure, Aryaman Vikram Birla, director, Aditya Birla Group, will serve as chairman and Satyan Gajwani of the Times of India Group will serve as vice chairman of the franchise.”

Someshwar added that RCB has grown into one of the most prominent and commercially successful franchises in the IPL and WPL. Guided by its ‘Play Bold’ philosophy and a strong competitive spirit, it has built a globally recognised brand and a passionate fan base.

Praveen Someshwar, managing director & CEO, USL, also said in the release, “This transaction marks an important milestone for USL as we sharpen focus on our core beverage alcohol business to unlock its true potential with sustained growth, and to continue delivering on long-term value creation for our stakeholders.”

He added, “We are delighted to become custodians of this asset and committed to further building this extraordinary legacy.”

“We are excited for the future of RCB under the stewardship of the new owners. As sport enters a new phase of growth in India and globally, we believe this is in the best interest of the franchise and our stakeholders. On behalf of USL, I thank everyone who has contributed to RCB’s journey for their continued support — the BCCI, the fans, players and employees,” he said.

Satyan Gajwani, chairman, Times Internet Limited, said in the release that RCB is the reigning champion and one of the most popular brands in the IPL.