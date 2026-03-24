Duckett pulls out of IPL 2026, likely to be banned for 2027, 2028 seasons

England batter Ben Duckett has withdrawn from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, a move that could see him face a three-year ban from the tournament under existing rules governing late pull-outs.

Duckett, who was signed by Delhi Capitals for ₹2 crore at the auction, announced his decision on Tuesday through a social media post, just days before the start of the 19th edition of the league. His withdrawal comes at a time when franchises have already finalised squads, leaving limited room for replacements.

Under IPL regulations, players who pull out after being picked at auction without a valid injury or medical reason risk suspension from participating in the next two auctions. This effectively rules Duckett out of the 2027 and 2028 seasons if the ban is enforced.

Why did Duckett opt out of IPL 2026? The 29-year-old cited his commitment to England cricket as the primary reason behind his decision, stressing the need to be physically and mentally prepared for the upcoming international season. "I have made the extremely difficult decision to withdraw from the IPL. I have given this a lot of thought and it has not been an easy choice. Representing England is something I have dreamed of since I was a child, and I want to give everything I can to English cricket. To do that, I need to ensure I am in the best possible place physically and mentally ahead of the summer," Duckett said.

England are scheduled to begin their home summer with a Test series against New Zealand in early June, making preparation in the domestic circuit crucial for players seeking to cement their place in the side. Duckett’s decision reflects a growing trend among some international cricketers to prioritise national commitments over franchise leagues, particularly in a packed cricket calendar. Apology to Delhi Capitals and fans The left-handed batter also issued an apology to the Delhi Capitals management and fans, acknowledging the disruption his withdrawal may cause. "I would like to sincerely apologise to everyone at Delhi. I was genuinely very excited about the opportunity to represent the franchise, and I fully appreciate the time and planning that goes into building a squad. I am sorry for any disruption my decision may cause. I would also like to apologise to all the fans as I know how much it means to everyone in Delhi," he said.

Delhi Capitals, who have Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka as an alternative overseas opening option, will now have to reassess their combination ahead of the season opener. Ashes performance a factor? Duckett’s move comes in the aftermath of a disappointing Ashes campaign, where he struggled for consistency. He scored 202 runs in 10 innings at an average of 20.20, raising questions about his place in England’s Test set-up. With competition for opening slots intensifying, the batter is expected to turn to county cricket to regain form. He is set to feature for Nottinghamshire in the County Championship, which begins on April 3 and runs concurrently with IPL 2026.

The decision to skip the IPL could provide him with valuable red-ball match practice ahead of the international season, a factor that may have weighed heavily in his choice. Impact of potential IPL ban If the ban is enforced, Duckett will miss at least three IPL seasons, including the current edition. While the financial implications are significant, the player appears to have prioritised long-term international ambitions over short-term gains. For franchises, such withdrawals highlight the challenges of balancing player availability with the increasingly crowded global cricket calendar. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has tightened rules in recent years to discourage last-minute pull-outs, aiming to ensure stability for franchises and maintain the league’s competitive balance.