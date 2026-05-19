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Big blow for MI! Quinton de Kock-Raj Bawa ruled out of reminder of IPL 2026

Already eliminated from the playoff race, Mumbai Indians have two matches left this season, against Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday and Rajasthan Royals on Sunday

MI's Quinton de Kock batting in IPL 2026 (Pic Credit: Criemas for IPL)
MI's Quinton de Kock batting in IPL 2026 (Pic Credit: Criemas for IPL)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 6:06 PM IST
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Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock and pace-bowling all-rounder Raj Angad Bawa were on Tuesday ruled out of the remainder of the IPL season due to injuries.

Already eliminated from the playoff race, Mumbai Indians have two matches left this season, against Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday and Rajasthan Royals on Sunday.

De Kock has been ruled out with a tendon injury in his left wrist, which he sustained ahead of MI's home game against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

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Bawa, meanwhile, suffered a ligament tear in his right thumb during MI's previous match against Punjab Kings.

De Kock played three matches this season after beginning his campaign with an unbeaten 112 against Punjab Kings on April 16.

He last featured against Chennai Super Kings on April 23 before missing the SRH clash after being hit on the wrist during practice.

Bawa made three appearances for MI this season.

"Both Quinton and Raj Bawa will continue their rehab in their respective homes, with support and guidance from the Mumbai Indians medical team to help them return to play as soon as possible," MI said in a statement.

"Mumbai Indians wishes them a quick recovery and will announce replacements as per IPL guidelines," it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Quinton de KockIndian Premier LeagueMumbai IndiansCricket News

First Published: May 19 2026 | 6:06 PM IST

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