Big blow for MI! Quinton de Kock-Raj Bawa ruled out of reminder of IPL 2026

Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock and pace-bowling all-rounder Raj Angad Bawa were on Tuesday ruled out of the remainder of the IPL season due to injuries.

Already eliminated from the playoff race, Mumbai Indians have two matches left this season, against Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday and Rajasthan Royals on Sunday.

De Kock has been ruled out with a tendon injury in his left wrist, which he sustained ahead of MI's home game against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Bawa, meanwhile, suffered a ligament tear in his right thumb during MI's previous match against Punjab Kings.