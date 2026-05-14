IPL 2026 playoffs qualification scenarios of eight teams in contention

With just 15 league matches remaining in IPL 2026, the playoff battle is entering a dramatic phase. Two teams (LSG and MI) have already been knocked out, but the remaining eight franchises are still mathematically alive in the race for the top four spots. Interestingly, no side has officially confirmed qualification yet. The teams finishing in the top two positions receive a significant advantage in the playoffs, as they compete in Qualifier 1, where the winner secures a direct place in the final. The losing side still gets a second chance by advancing to Qualifier 2. On the other hand, the teams placed third and fourth battle in the Eliminator, with the losing team being immediately eliminated from the competition.

Here is a detailed look at how each team stands heading into the final stretch of the league stage. Punjab Kings Played: 11 | Points: 13 | NRR: 0.428 Remaining matches: MI (H), RCB (H), LSG (A) Punjab Kings have endured a sudden dip after an unbeaten start to the season. Four consecutive defeats have dragged them down to fourth place despite dominating the first half of the campaign. ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Today's Match: PBKS vs MI playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups PBKS can still qualify even if they remain on 13 points, provided several other results go their way. However, there is also a possibility of missing out even with 17 points if rival teams continue winning. Their remaining fixtures include two matches against already-eliminated teams, but such games can often become dangerous due to the freedom those sides play with.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Played: 12 | Points: 16 | NRR: 1.053 Remaining matches: PBKS (A), SRH (A) RCB end the match with the best net run rate in the tournament and remain one of the strongest contenders for a top-two finish. Another victory tonight takes them to 16 points and place them in an extremely strong position to qualify for the playoffs. Even though 16 points may not mathematically guarantee qualification, their superior NRR gives them a major edge over most rivals. Winning two of their remaining matches would almost certainly secure a playoff berth and potentially a Qualifier 1 spot.

The Bengaluru-based franchise has regained momentum after back-to-back defeats earlier in the season and now controls its own destiny heading into the business end of the tournament. Sunrisers Hyderabad Played: 11 | Points: 14 | NRR: 0.737 Remaining matches: GT (A), CSK (A), RCB (H) SRH have been one of the form teams of the tournament, winning six of their last seven games. Their healthy NRR could become decisive if multiple teams finish level on points. A win against Gujarat Titans would take them to 16 points, but even that may not mathematically guarantee qualification. On the other hand, 14 points could still be enough if other results favour them.

Gujarat Titans Played: 11 | Points: 14 | NRR: 0.228 Remaining matches: SRH (H), KKR (A), CSK (H) Gujarat Titans remain firmly in contention after winning four consecutive matches. Two of their final three games are at home, which could work in their favour. Like RCB and SRH, GT are not fully safe even if they reach 18 points, although qualification chances would remain extremely high. Their clash against fellow contenders SRH could prove crucial in deciding the top-four race. Chennai Super Kings Played: 11 | Points: 12 | NRR: 0.185 Remaining matches: LSG (A), SRH (H), GT (A)

After a poor beginning to the campaign, CSK have revived their season impressively by winning six of their last eight games. While qualification with 14 points remains mathematically possible, they would require multiple favourable outcomes elsewhere. Reaching 18 points, however, would ensure a playoff spot. Their remaining fixtures are all against direct rivals, making every game effectively a knockout contest. Rajasthan Royals Played: 11 | Points: 12 | NRR: 0.082 Remaining matches: DC (A), LSG (H), MI (A) Rajasthan Royals have slipped down the standings after losing five of their last seven matches. A few weeks ago, they looked comfortably placed inside the top four, but their recent struggles have complicated matters.

RR can still qualify with 14 points, though that would depend heavily on other results. Winning all three remaining games and reaching 18 points would put them in a strong position, but net run rate could still become important. Kolkata Knight Riders Played: 11 | Points: 9 | NRR: -0.198 Remaining matches: GT (H), MI (H), DC (H) A win vs RCB on Wednesday would have moved Kolkata to 11 points and significantly boost their survival hopes. However now, they can still only finish on 15 points, a tally that would not give them a strong chance of qualifying for the playoffs. Ajinky Rahane would now have to strongly rely on the rest of the lot and win their remaining three games in order to bring some hope for the playoffs.