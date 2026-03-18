Chennai Super Kings reunion before IPL 2026: All you need to know

The five-time Indian Premier League champions Chennai Super Kings are set to host a unique event featuring former and current players at the M A Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, March 22.

The event, named ROAR’26, will bring together past and present CSK players for an evening reunion and will also serve as the franchise’s official pre-season launch ahead of IPL 2026.

The announcement of the reunion created curiosity among fans, with speculation emerging that the franchise could be preparing for a major announcement ahead of the new season. However, CSK officials clarified that the gathering is designed purely as a pre-season fan engagement event.

CSK CEO on reunion event CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan, during the announcement of the event, said the function is intended as a formal season launch and a celebration of the franchise’s long-standing connection with its supporters. ALSO READ: Cummins to Rana: Full list of injured players and their replacements “It is just a pre-launch for the season and an exercise in fan engagement. There is nothing more to read into it,” he said, while confirming that several former players who represented CSK over the years will be present to take part in the celebration. Which former players will attend the event? Around 19 to 20 former players are expected to attend the reunion alongside the current squad and support staff.

Among those who have confirmed participation are Muttiah Muralitharan, Matthew Hayden, and Dwayne Bravo, all of whom are currently associated with other IPL franchises in coaching or support roles. Suresh Raina, one of CSK’s most iconic players and popularly known among fans as ‘Chinna Thala’, has also confirmed his presence. The franchise has reportedly reached out to other IPL teams to facilitate the release of coaching staff members for the event. While several former stars are expected in Chennai, Ravichandran Ashwin is unlikely to attend as he will be out of town. World Cup winners to join the camp By the time ROAR’26 takes place, members of India’s T20 World Cup-winning core in the CSK squad are also expected to have joined preparations.

Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube are set to link up with the squad, which has already been training in Chennai since the start of March. Their arrival will strengthen preparations as CSK move into the final phase of build-up before the new IPL season. ROAR’26 event: Full itinerary Chennai Super Kings will open ROAR’26 with a practice session featuring current squad members, giving fans an early look at the team’s preparations ahead of IPL 2026. The event will also feature special appearances by former CSK players and franchise legends under the OG entries segment, followed by interactive match-ups involving current and former players.

A dedicated segment will revisit CSK’s journey through major milestones, memorable campaigns, and title-winning seasons before the evening concludes with a live performance by A R Rahman. Event timing and ticket sales The event is expected to run from 4 pm to 9 pm, with the entire programme designed as a large-scale fan experience inside Chepauk Stadium. Ticket sales for ROAR’26 opened at 11 am on March 15 through the CSK app, the official website, and the District app. CSK ready for action-packed 2026 season CSK will begin their IPL 2026 campaign with an away fixture against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on March 30.