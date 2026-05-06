Chinnaswamy Stadium snubbed; Ahmedabad to host IPL 2026 final on May 31

The long tradition of defending champions hosting the Indian Premier League (IPL) final has been broken. Despite Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) being the defending champions in IPL 2026, the BCCI announced Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium as the venue for the final instead of RCB’s home ground, the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The BCCI announced the playoff schedule in a media release on Wednesday, stating that the venue had been changed and reallocated due to certain requirements raised by the local association and authorities that were outside the ambit of the BCCI’s standard guidelines and protocols.

Three venues for the playoffs

According to the BCCI media release, Dharamshala, New Chandigarh and Ahmedabad will host the IPL 2026 playoffs. Qualifier 1 will be played at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on May 26, while the New International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh will stage the Eliminator on May 27 and Qualifier 2 on May 29. The IPL 2026 final will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 31. The BCCI said the playoffs would be conducted across three venues this season due to operational and logistical considerations.

IPL 2026 Playoffs: Full schedule

Match Date Venue Time Qualifier 1 May 26, 2026 HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala 7:30 PM IST Eliminator May 27, 2026 New International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh 7:30 PM IST Qualifier 2 May 29, 2026 New International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh 7:30 PM IST Final May 31, 2026 Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 7:30 PM IST ALSO READ: The fall of MI: How captain Hardik failed to replicate Rohit's success

Second consecutive final for Ahmedabad