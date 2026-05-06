Chinnaswamy Stadium snubbed; Ahmedabad to host IPL 2026 final on May 31
Bengaluru was initially slated to host the final, but the venue was reassigned after local requirements were found to be beyond the scope of BCCI norms
Bengaluru was initially slated to host the final, but the venue was reassigned after local requirements were found to be beyond the scope of BCCI norms
|Match
|Date
|Venue
|Time
|Qualifier 1
|May 26, 2026
|HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala
|7:30 PM IST
|Eliminator
|May 27, 2026
|New International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh
|7:30 PM IST
|Qualifier 2
|May 29, 2026
|New International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh
|7:30 PM IST
|Final
|May 31, 2026
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|7:30 PM IST
Check IPL 2026 latest news and statistical video highlights of the day here Check IPL 2026 full schedule here Check IPL 2026 points table here
First Published: May 06 2026 | 1:44 PM IST