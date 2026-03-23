CSK inducts legends Suresh Raina, Matthew Hayden into 1st ever Hall of Fame

Chennai Super Kings on Sunday inducted former India all-rounder Suresh Raina and Australia batting great Matthew Hayden into the franchise's first-ever Hall of Fame.

The announcement was made during the team's fan event "Roar'26" at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Raina was part of the CSK franchise from the inception in 2008 till 2021. He was a part of four IPL winning CSK squads -- 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021.

Fondly known as 'Chinna Thala' among fans, he was also a member of CSK's Champions League T20-winning squads in 2010 and 2014, earning the Player of the Tournament award in the latter edition for scoring 234 runs.