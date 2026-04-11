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CSK vs DC Live streaming details: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals on their app and website.

CSK vs DC
CSK vs DC
BS Web Team New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2026 | 7:10 PM IST
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A high-stakes encounter is set as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match No. 18 of IPL 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai tonight.

Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel has won the toss and elected to field first on the night.  Both skippers after the toss:  Axar: We would like to bowl first because the pitch looks good, and whatever score is set, we would prefer to chase it. The IPL is a long tournament and the dressing room atmosphere is very relaxed. The discussion has been around focusing on what we can control, once we reach a certain point, there’s no need to overthink things. So that’s been the mindset, control what’s in our hands. The mood is good. If you look at the balance of our side, we have almost all bases covered. Obviously, based on the options we had, I think we’ve picked a very good combination. Compared to last year, the team looks more balanced and hopefully, we perform well today. As for the surface, it has been a good batting wicket this season. Over the last couple of years in Chennai, it has played well. It’s a red soil pitch, so there should be good bounce. Our aim will be to restrict them to as low a total as possible and then chase it down. There are two changes. Nabi comes in for Vipraj, and Ashutosh Sharma replaces Nitish Rana.  Ruturaj: The pitch does look a bit on the drier side. We were actually 50-50 about the toss, but it’s good to back ourselves. The aim is to put our best foot forward today, get that first win and get on the points table. That’s what we’ve been trying over the last couple of games as well. Like I mentioned in the press conference, we’ve been improving in all departments. The batting has been doing really well, it’s just a few key moments where we’ve missed out, and those are the areas we need to capitalise on. But overall, everyone is in a good space and really eager to go. When you look at the balance of the side, we are definitely playing to our potential. It’s great to have Brevis back, he’s excited and ready. The middle order looks solid as well. We’ve also brought in Gurjapneet Singh, who has been bowling well recently, in place of Matt Edwards. For those asking about MS Dhoni, he’s at the hotel watching and supporting us. But yes, very soon, you’ll see him out on the ground.

 
CSK have had a difficult start to the season, failing to register a single win in their first three matches. The five-time champions began their campaign with a defeat to Rajasthan Royals, followed by another setback against Punjab Kings, and most recently fell short against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. With pressure mounting, CSK will be eager to bounce back and secure their first victory, especially in front of their home supporters at Chepauk.
 
In contrast, Delhi Capitals have looked in strong form and appear to be a well-settled side this season. They opened their campaign with back-to-back wins over Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians, displaying a solid balance between their batting and bowling departments. However, their momentum was halted in their last outing, where they narrowly lost to Gujarat Titans by just one run, a result that they will be keen to move past quickly.   
IPL 2026 CSK vs DC broadcast details
Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet
 
When will the match between CSK and DC take place in the IPL 2026?
 
The match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on April 11 (Friday).
 
What is the venue for the Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2026?
 
The match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026 will be held at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on April 11.
 
What time will the toss take place for the CSK vs DC match in IPL 2026 on April 11?
 
The toss for the match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026 will take place at 7 pm IST.
 
When will the CSK vs DC match in IPL 2026 begin on April 11?
 
The match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026 will start at 7:30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2026 match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in India?
 
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2026 match between CSK and DC.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2026 match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in India?
 
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals on their app and website.
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Topics :Chennai Super KingsDelhi CapitalsIndian Premier League

First Published: Apr 11 2026 | 6:30 PM IST

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