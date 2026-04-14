CSK vs KKR Live streaming details: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

Chennai Super Kings are looking to build on their first win of IPL 2026 as they take on a struggling Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai today.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 encounter live and all the broadcasting and streaming platforms to ensure you do not miss a moment of the action.

How to watch CSK vs KKR in IPL 2026 online: Live streaming & telecast information

When will the match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders take place in IPL 2026?

The match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on April 14 (Tuesday).

What is the venue for the Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders match in IPL 2026?

The match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026 will be held at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium on April 14.

What time will the toss take place for the Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders match in IPL 2026 on April 14?