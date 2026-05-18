CSK vs SRH Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

The coin flip of the match went in CSK's way who opted to bat first.

Captain's take after toss:

Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK): We are looking to bat first. Looking a bit dry and we want to put up a good total. Even the last game against MI, it wasn't the best of wickets to bat on. Nothing complicated and we want to keep it simple. MS is still here but he is not fit enough to play this game. We have one change.

Pat Cummins (SRH): It's T20 cricket and its not easy every game. He knows its not going to work every game. We would have probably wanted to bowl. Same team as the last game.

IPL 2026 CSK vs SRH playing 11:

CSK playing 11: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Spencer Johnson

Impact players: Mukesh Choudhary, Matthew Short, Sarfaraz Khan, Aman Khan, Gurjapneet Singh

SRH playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Ravichandran Smaran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (C), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge

Impact players: Travis Head, Liam Livingstone, Aniket Verma, Harshal Patel, Harsh Dubey