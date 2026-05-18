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CSK vs SRH Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

CSK had gathered strong momentum recently with three consecutive wins before their run came to an end in the previous encounter.

CSK vs SRH
CSK vs SRH
BS Web Team New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 7:11 PM IST
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Chennai Super Kings are facing Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 63 of the ongoing Indian Premier League at the historic MA Chidambaram Stadium today, with playoffs hopes of both teams hanging in balance. CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and invited Pat Cummins-led SRH to bowl first.
 

The coin flip of the match went in CSK's way who opted to bat first.

 

Captain's take after toss:

 

Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK): We are looking to bat first. Looking a bit dry and we want to put up a good total. Even the last game against MI, it wasn't the best of wickets to bat on. Nothing complicated and we want to keep it simple. MS is still here but he is not fit enough to play this game. We have one change.

 

Pat Cummins (SRH): It's T20 cricket and its not easy every game. He knows its not going to work every game. We would have probably wanted to bowl. Same team as the last game. 

IPL 2026 CSK vs SRH playing 11:

 

CSK playing 11: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Spencer Johnson

 

Impact players: Mukesh Choudhary, Matthew Short, Sarfaraz Khan, Aman Khan, Gurjapneet Singh

 

SRH playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Ravichandran Smaran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (C), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge

 

Impact players: Travis Head, Liam Livingstone, Aniket Verma, Harshal Patel, Harsh Dubey 

 
IPL 2026 Match 63, CSK vs SRH: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 
 
IPL 2026 CSK vs SRH broadcast details
Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet
 
How to watch CSK vs SRH in IPL 2026 online: Live streaming and telecast information 
When will the match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad take place in IPL 2026?
 
The match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on May 18 (Monday).
 
What is the venue for the Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2026?
 
The IPL 2026 clash between CSK and SRH will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on May 18.
 
What time will the toss take place for the CSK vs SRH match in IPL 2026?
 
The toss for the match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place at 7 pm IST.
 
When will the match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad begin?
 
The IPL 2026 encounter between CSK and SRH will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2026 match between CSK and SRH in India?
 
The live telecast of the CSK vs SRH match will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2026 match between CSK and SRH in India?
 
Fans can watch the live streaming of the CSK vs SRH IPL 2026 match on JioHotstar via its app and website.
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Topics :Indian Premier LeagueChennai Super KingsSunrisers Hyderabad

First Published: May 18 2026 | 6:31 PM IST

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