Cummins set to miss more IPL 2026 games, leaves for scheduled back scan

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Pat Cummins has left the IPL 2026 camp to return home for a final evaluation of his back injury. The Australian pacer, who has been sidelined since July last year apart from a single Ashes Test appearance, departed India following SRH’s recent clash against Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata.

Scan planned under Cricket Australia supervision

The medical check-up is part of a pre-planned recovery process and will be conducted under the supervision of Cricket Australia. If he receives clearance, Cummins is expected to rejoin the SRH squad around April 17. His phased return aligns with his earlier statement that he aimed to participate in the latter half of the tournament and potentially the playoffs.

Gradual return to bowling before IPL ALSO READ: IPL 2026: Why is Hardik Pandya not playing in DC vs MI match today? Before the season began, Cummins had already resumed bowling in training sessions after linking up with the squad ahead of their opening game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on March 28. He had been working on a structured recovery plan, bowling at regular intervals to build match fitness. Ishan Kishan continues as stand-in captain With Cummins unavailable for the initial phase, Ishan Kishan was handed the leadership role and will continue to captain SRH during his absence. The team has relied on overseas pacers like Eshan Malinga and David Payne to fill the void left by Cummins in the bowling attack.