Cummins to Rana: Full list of injured players and their replacements
As the tournament approaches, all franchises will be eager to resolve these fitness challenges and ensure their squads are fully prepared for the season ahead.
As the tournament approaches, all franchises will be eager to resolve these fitness challenges and ensure their squads are fully prepared for the season ahead.
|Harshit Rana IPL bowling stats
|Year
|Matches
|Balls
|Runs
|Wickets
|Best Bowling
|Average
|Economy
|Strike Rate
|4W
|5W
|Career
|47
|913
|1477
|55
|3/24
|26.85
|9.71
|16.6
|0
|0
|2025
|13
|264
|448
|15
|3/25
|29.87
|10.18
|17.6
|0
|0
|2025
|13
|264
|448
|15
|3/25
|29.87
|10.18
|17.6
|0
|0
|2024
|13
|253
|383
|19
|3/24
|20.16
|9.08
|13.32
|0
|0
|2023
|6
|102
|147
|5
|2/33
|29.4
|8.65
|20.4
|0
|0
|2022
|2
|30
|51
|1
|1/24
|51
|10.2
|30
|0
|0
|Wanindu Hasaranga IPL bowling stats
|Year
|Matches
|Balls
|Runs
|Wickets
|Best Bowling
|Average
|Economy
|Strike Rate
|4W
|5W
|Career
|48
|1044
|1490
|57
|5/18
|26.14
|8.56
|18.32
|3
|1
|2025
|11
|246
|371
|11
|4/35
|33.73
|9.05
|22.36
|1
|0
|2025
|11
|246
|371
|11
|4/35
|33.73
|9.05
|22.36
|1
|0
|2023
|8
|174
|258
|9
|2/24
|28.67
|8.9
|19.33
|0
|0
|2022
|16
|342
|430
|26
|5/18
|16.54
|7.54
|13.15
|1
|1
|2021
|2
|36
|60
|0
|0/20
|-
|10
|-
|0
|0
|Josh Hazlewood IPL bowling stats
|Year
|Matches
|Balls
|Runs
|Wickets
|Best Bowling
|Average
|Economy
|Strike Rate
|4W
|5W
|Career
|51
|1131
|1582
|79
|4/25
|20.03
|8.39
|14.32
|3
|0
|2025
|12
|264
|386
|22
|4/33
|17.55
|8.77
|12
|1
|0
|2025
|12
|264
|386
|22
|4/33
|17.55
|8.77
|12
|1
|0
|2023
|3
|54
|76
|3
|2/15
|25.33
|8.44
|18
|0
|0
|2022
|12
|279
|377
|20
|4/25
|18.85
|8.11
|13.95
|1
|0
|2021
|9
|210
|293
|11
|3/24
|26.63
|8.37
|19.09
|0
|0
|2020
|3
|60
|64
|1
|1/19
|64
|6.4
|60
|0
|0
|Pat Cummins IPL bowling stats
|Year
|Matches
|Balls
|Runs
|Wickets
|Best Bowling
|Average
|Economy
|Strike Rate
|4W
|5W
|Career
|86
|1915
|2823
|95
|4/34
|29.72
|8.84
|20.16
|1
|0
|2025
|14
|298
|450
|16
|3/19
|28.13
|9.06
|18.63
|0
|0
|2025
|14
|298
|450
|16
|3/19
|28.13
|9.06
|18.63
|0
|0
|2024
|16
|366
|566
|18
|3/43
|31.44
|9.28
|20.33
|0
|0
|2022
|5
|119
|212
|7
|3/22
|30.29
|10.69
|17
|0
|0
|2021
|7
|161
|237
|9
|3/24
|26.33
|8.83
|17.88
|0
|0
|2020
|14
|312
|409
|12
|4/34
|34.08
|7.86
|26
|1
|0
|2017
|12
|277
|373
|15
|2/20
|24.86
|8.07
|18.46
|0
|0
|2015
|3
|60
|97
|1
|1/54
|97
|9.7
|60
|0
|0
|2014
|1
|24
|29
|1
|1/29
|29
|7.25
|24
|0
|0
First Published: Mar 18 2026 | 10:28 AM IST