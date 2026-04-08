DC vs GT Live streaming details: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans through its app and website
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans through its app and website
The coin flip of the match went in DC's way who opted to bowl first. Captain's take after toss: Axar Patel (DC): We will bowl first. We've chased well in the last two matches and this is a fresh wicket. It's been raining; there could be some moisture. Bowl first, have a look at the wicket, restrict them and chase down the score. We look at the match-ups, making it as difficult as possible for the batters and choose the best possible bowlers. Same XI for us. Shubman Gill (GT): It's much better (on his neck issue), it's something similar (to what happened in the Test agianst South Africa). We were going to bat first anyway, if the weather stays this way, there'll be no dew in the second innings. It's all about assessing the conditions, we have good opening partnerships (with Sai Sudharasan) and hopefully, we'll put runs on the board. It's all about clicking in one game, we lost the last game by a small margin. Hopefully, we'll sort out our batting. KK (Kumar Kushagra) sits out for me, rest is unchanged. IPL 2026 DC vs GT playing 11: DC playing 11: KL Rahul (WK), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (C), Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar Impact players: Rizvi, Ashutosh, Nabi, Chameera, Nair GT playing 11: Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (WK), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, M Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Ashok Sharma Impact players: Prasidh, Holder, Suthar, Jayant, Rawat
|IPL 2026 DC vs GT broadcast details
|Country
|IPL 2026 Broadcasters
|India, Bhutan
|Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
|Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives
|Star Sports, Yupp TV
|Pakistan
|Yupp TV
|UK & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|USA, Canada
|Willow TV
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Australia
|Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
|Afghanistan
|RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
|Malaysia, Brunei
|Astro
|South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories
|Supersport
|MENA / UAE
|CricLife1 is available on eLife
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Singapore
|StarHub
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Papua New Guinea
|EMTV
|Arab World
|BeIN Sports
|Maldives
|Yupp TV, Medianet
Check IPL 2026 latest news and statistical video highlights of the day here Check IPL 2026 full schedule here Check IPL 2026 points table here
First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 6:29 PM IST