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DC vs GT Live streaming details: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans through its app and website

DC vs GT broadcast details
DC vs GT broadcast details
BS Web Team New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2026 | 7:09 PM IST
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Delhi Capitals (DC) will look to continue their winning momentum when they take on Gujarat Titans (GT) at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi today. 
The coin flip of the match went in DC's way who opted to bowl first.  Captain's take after toss:  Axar Patel (DC): We will bowl first. We've chased well in the last two matches and this is a fresh wicket. It's been raining; there could be some moisture. Bowl first, have a look at the wicket, restrict them and chase down the score. We look at the match-ups, making it as difficult as possible for the batters and choose the best possible bowlers. Same XI for us.  Shubman Gill (GT): It's much better (on his neck issue), it's something similar (to what happened in the Test agianst South Africa). We were going to bat first anyway, if the weather stays this way, there'll be no dew in the second innings. It's all about assessing the conditions, we have good opening partnerships (with Sai Sudharasan) and hopefully, we'll put runs on the board. It's all about clicking in one game, we lost the last game by a small margin. Hopefully, we'll sort out our batting. KK (Kumar Kushagra) sits out for me, rest is unchanged.  IPL 2026 DC vs GT playing 11:  DC playing 11: KL Rahul (WK), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (C), Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar  Impact players: Rizvi, Ashutosh, Nabi, Chameera, Nair  GT playing 11: Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (WK), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, M Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Ashok Sharma  Impact players: Prasidh, Holder, Suthar, Jayant, Rawat 
  IPL 2026 Match 14, DC vs GT: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 
 
Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the DC vs GT IPL 2026 encounter live and all the broadcasting and streaming platforms to ensure you don’t miss a moment of the action.
 
IPL 2026 DC vs GT broadcast details
Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to Watch DC vs GT in IPL 2026 Online: Live Streaming & Telecast Information

When will the match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans take place in the IPL 2026?
 
The match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on April 8 (Wednesday).
 
What is the venue for the Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans match in the IPL 2026?
 
The match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 final will be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on April 8.
 
What time will the toss take place for the Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans match in the IPL 2026 on April 8?
 
The toss for the match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 will take place at 7 pm IST.
 
When will the match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 begin on April 8?
 
The match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 will start at 7:30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2026 between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans in India?
 
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2026 match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2026 final between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans in India?
 
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans on its app and website. 

Check IPL 2026 latest news and statistical video highlights of the day here Check IPL 2026 full schedule here Check IPL 2026 points table here 

 
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Topics :Indian Premier LeagueDelhi CapitalsGujarat TitansT20 cricketCricket News

First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 6:29 PM IST

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