DC vs GT Live streaming details: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

Delhi Capitals (DC) will look to continue their winning momentum when they take on Gujarat Titans (GT) at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi today.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the DC vs GT IPL 2026 encounter live and all the broadcasting and streaming platforms to ensure you don’t miss a moment of the action.

How to Watch DC vs GT in IPL 2026 Online: Live Streaming & Telecast Information

When will the match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans take place in the IPL 2026?

The match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on April 8 (Wednesday).

What is the venue for the Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans match in the IPL 2026?

The match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 final will be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on April 8.

What time will the toss take place for the Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans match in the IPL 2026 on April 8?