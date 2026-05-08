DC vs KKR Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

The Delhi Capitals (DC) will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on the in-form Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 51 of the 2026 Indian Premier League at the Arun Jaitley Stadium tonight. They come into this contest after a disappointing home loss to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), which has further hurt their season momentum.

KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane has won the toss and elected to field first on the night Both skippers after the toss: Rahane: We will bowl first. In the last three games, It's important to see the wicket and play accordingly. It's difficult to read the wicket, we have to play good cricket. When we had a break, the mood was great and the players are doing well. Axar: It doesnt matter we bowl or bat first. IT alway better to put runs on the board. Two changes for us for today. In the Delhi wicket, the spinners get very little help and pacers will get a bit if they bowl slower deliveries. That is the reason we are going with 3 spinners and pacers.

The 2020 IPL finalists have managed only one victory in their last five matches, putting them under significant pressure. With their campaign stalling, DC find themselves in a must-win situation and will need a strong response if they hope to stay in contention for a playoff spot. Each remaining fixture now carries added importance.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 points table: RCB, LSG, PBKS rankings; orange, purple cap holders IPL 2026 DC vs KKR broadcast details Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet Despite the setbacks, DC have a strong and talented squad capable of producing match-winning performances. Their top-order has shown flashes of good form but has struggled with consistency, which has been a key issue. However, the return of Mitchell Starc and Lungi Ngidi from injury has given a major boost to their bowling attack. If both their batting and bowling units fire in unison, DC still have the ability to turn their season around.

How to watch DC vs KKR in IPL 2026 online: Live streaming & telecast information When will the match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders take place in IPL 2026? The match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders is scheduled for May 8 (Friday). What is the venue for the DC vs KKR match in IPL 2026? The game will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. What time will the toss take place for the DC vs KKR match? The toss is scheduled for 7:00 PM IST. When will the DC vs KKR match begin?