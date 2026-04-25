DC vs PBKS LIVE SCORE, IPL 2026: Delhi win the toss, elect to bat first at home

In Match 35 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, Delhi Capitals (DC) will host Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi today. DC skipper Axar Patel has won the toss and has elected to bat first on the day.
Punjab Kings will look to consolidate their position at the top of the points table, while Delhi Capitals aim to secure crucial points and build momentum at home after a mixed start to the season.
The rivalry between the two sides has been evenly poised over the years, both overall and at the Delhi venue.
While PBKS remain unbeaten so far this season, DC have struggled for consistency and will be keen to turn things around in front of their home crowd.
IPL 2026: DC vs PBKS playing 11
DC playing 11 (probable): Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Axar Patel (c), Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar.
Impact Player:
T Natarajan
Punjab Kings playing 11 (probable): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Impact Player: Vijaykumar Vyshak
DC vs PBKS live telecast: The Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.
DC vs PBKS IPL 2026 live streaming: The Jio Hotstar app and website will provide the live streaming of the DC vs PBKS match in multiple languages.
Key battle: Kuldeep Yadav vs Yuzvendra Chahal
The spotlight will be on India’s premier wrist spinners — Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal — as they go head-to-head.
Both have had modest starts this season but remain key to their teams’ bowling attacks.
Kuldeep Yadav (IPL 2026):
Matches – 6 | Wickets – 5 | Economy – 10.0 | Strike rate – 23
Kuldeep vs PBKS (IPL):
Matches – 10 | Wickets – 12 | Economy – 8.1 | Strike rate – 16
Yuzvendra Chahal (IPL 2026):
Matches – 5 | Wickets – 4 | Economy – 9.6 | Strike rate – 26
Chahal vs DC (IPL):
Matches – 20 | Wickets – 23 | Economy – 8.2 | Strike rate – 19
Among spinners with over 100 IPL wickets, Chahal boasts the best balls-per-wicket ratio (17.3), underlining his consistency, while Kuldeep (20.2) remains a potent wicket-taking option.