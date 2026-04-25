DC vs PBKS LIVE SCORE, IPL 2026: Delhi win the toss, elect to bat first at home

In Match 35 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, Delhi Capitals (DC) will host Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi today. DC skipper Axar Patel has won the toss and has elected to bat first on the day.

Punjab Kings will look to consolidate their position at the top of the points table, while Delhi Capitals aim to secure crucial points and build momentum at home after a mixed start to the season.

Head-to-head: Nothing separates DC and PBKS

The rivalry between the two sides has been evenly poised over the years, both overall and at the Delhi venue.

Overall in IPL: Matches – 34 | DC – 17 | PBKS – 17

Matches – 34 | DC – 17 | PBKS – 17 At Delhi: Matches – 12 | DC – 6 | PBKS – 6

Matches – 12 | DC – 6 | PBKS – 6 Since IPL 2023: Matches – 4 | DC – 2 | PBKS – 2