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DC vs PBKS LIVE SCORE, IPL 2026: Delhi win the toss, elect to bat first at home

IPL 2026 live cricket score: Punjab Kings will look to consolidate their position at the top of the points table, while Delhi Capitals aim to secure crucial points and build momentum at home

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
DC vs PBKS IPL 2026
DC vs PBKS IPL 2026

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2026 | 4:03 PM IST
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In Match 35 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, Delhi Capitals (DC) will host Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi today. DC skipper Axar Patel has won the toss and has elected to bat first on the day.
 
Punjab Kings will look to consolidate their position at the top of the points table, while Delhi Capitals aim to secure crucial points and build momentum at home after a mixed start to the season.
 
Head-to-head: Nothing separates DC and PBKS
 
The rivalry between the two sides has been evenly poised over the years, both overall and at the Delhi venue.
 
  • Overall in IPL: Matches – 34 | DC – 17 | PBKS – 17
  • At Delhi: Matches – 12 | DC – 6 | PBKS – 6
  • Since IPL 2023: Matches – 4 | DC – 2 | PBKS – 2
 
While PBKS remain unbeaten so far this season, DC have struggled for consistency and will be keen to turn things around in front of their home crowd. 
IPL 2026: DC vs PBKS playing 11
 
DC playing 11 (probable): Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Axar Patel (c), Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar.
   
Punjab Kings playing 11 (probable): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.
 
Impact Player: Vijaykumar Vyshak
 
DC vs PBKS live telecast: The Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.
  
DC vs PBKS IPL 2026 live streaming: The Jio Hotstar app and website will provide the live streaming of the DC vs PBKS match in multiple languages.
 
Key battle: Kuldeep Yadav vs Yuzvendra Chahal
 
The spotlight will be on India’s premier wrist spinners — Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal — as they go head-to-head.
 
Both have had modest starts this season but remain key to their teams’ bowling attacks.
 
Kuldeep Yadav (IPL 2026):
 
Matches – 6 | Wickets – 5 | Economy – 10.0 | Strike rate – 23
 
Kuldeep vs PBKS (IPL):
 
Matches – 10 | Wickets – 12 | Economy – 8.1 | Strike rate – 16
 
Yuzvendra Chahal (IPL 2026):
 
Matches – 5 | Wickets – 4 | Economy – 9.6 | Strike rate – 26
 
Chahal vs DC (IPL):
 
Matches – 20 | Wickets – 23 | Economy – 8.2 | Strike rate – 19
 
Among spinners with over 100 IPL wickets, Chahal boasts the best balls-per-wicket ratio (17.3), underlining his consistency, while Kuldeep (20.2) remains a potent wicket-taking option.
 

4:03 PM

DC vs PBKS LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: DC 62/1 after the powerplay!

Marco Jansen continues the attack
 
Ball 6 – Rahul defends it, no run.
 
Ball 5 – Rahul pulls it away for FOUR towards deep mid-wicket.
 
Ball 4 – Nitish Rana nudges it to the leg side for a single.
 
Ball 3 – Rahul works it to the leg side for a single.
 
Ball 2 – Rahul gets beaten outside off, no run.
 
Ball 1 – Nitish Rana clips it towards mid-on for a single.

3:56 PM

DC vs PBKS LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: DC going steady in the powerplay!

After four overs, Delhi reached 45/1, maintaining a brisk scoring rate. KL Rahul led the charge with a quick 23 off 10 balls, including a six, while Nitish Rana contributed 11 off 7 with two boundaries in Marco Jansen’s over.

Earlier, Arshdeep Singh provided the breakthrough by dismissing Pathum Nissanka for 11, caught by Prabhsimran Singh. Despite this, Delhi kept the momentum going, capitalizing on loose deliveries and a dropped catch of Rahul. Punjab’s bowlers have been slightly expensive, conceding regular boundaries, allowing Delhi to stay aggressive and in control during the powerplay phase.

3:19 PM

DC vs PBKS LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Action begins soon!

We are less than 10 minutes away from the first ball of the day in Delhi now. DC will look to tire out the PBKS fielders on a hot sunny day.

3:03 PM

DC vs PBKS LIVE TOSS UPDATES IPL 2026: Axar Patel wins the toss!

DC skipper Axar Patel has won the toss and has elected to bat first on the day.

2:45 PM

DC vs PBKS LIVE TOSS UPDATES IPL 2026: Toss to take place soon!

We are less than 15 minutes away from the toss to take place as the fans get ready for the first match of the Saturday double header.

2:37 PM

DC vs PBKS LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Can DC turn the tide at home?

Delhi Capitals will rely on familiar home conditions and key players like Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, and KL Rahul to swing momentum their way. However, judging by recent form, confidence, and sharper execution, Punjab Kings start as slight favorites. The big question remains whether Delhi can rise to the occasion with a statement performance, or if Punjab will maintain their strong run and extend their unbeaten streak with another convincing display.

2:27 PM

DC vs PBKS LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Punjab's gameplan!

Punjab Kings have appeared the more aggressive team during the powerplay, with Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, and Cooper Connolly all capable of dominating early and shifting the momentum. Alongside them, captain Shreyas Iyer has been instrumental, providing strong leadership while also delivering crucial runs. Having played a similar role last season, Iyer continues to guide the team effectively, making Punjab Kings look well-balanced and settled.

2:15 PM

DC vs PBKS LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Can DC stop high flying Punjab?

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2026 encounter between DC and PBKS. With PBKS flying high at the moment, DC have a tough task ahead of themselves today at home. Toss at 3 PM IST
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Topics :Indian Premier LeagueDelhi CapitalsPunjab KingsT20 cricketIPL NewsCricket News

First Published: Apr 25 2026 | 2:13 PM IST

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