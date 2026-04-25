DC vs PBKS Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 cricket match?

Delhi Capitals are set to face the in-form Punjab Kings in Match 35 of IPL 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi today. DC come into this contest after a disappointing 47-run defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad, where their bowling attack struggled, especially against Abhishek Sharma’s explosive batting. With three wins and three losses from six matches, they will be eager to bounce back and rebuild momentum to stay in the playoff race.

DC skipper Axar Patel has won the toss and has elected to bat first on the day. Both skippers after the toss: Axar: We will bat first. It's hot, so we want to post a good total and defend it. The track will slow down. All teams are playing well, we are also trying to play well, but we are not winning the crucial moments. We are making small mistakes. We need to work on that. No changes. Shreyas: It's important to stay in the moment. It was hot in that game. We need to follow the right habits. It has been going great. I would have loved to bowl. We are going with the same team.

Although Delhi have shown good balance in their victories, inconsistency in batting has been a concern, largely due to the absence of consistent aggressive starts. Their bowling unit remains relatively strong, but they are still waiting for the return of pacer Mitchell Starc, which could further strengthen their attack.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: Virat Kohli becomes first batter to score 800 boundaries in IPL IPL 2026 DC vs PBKS broadcast details Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet On the other hand, Punjab Kings have been the most dominant side this season, remaining unbeaten and firmly placed at the top of the table. They enter this match after a commanding 54-run win over Lucknow Super Giants. Their opening pair has been in excellent touch, while Shreyas Iyer has led from the front with consistent fifties. Their bowling unit has also performed well, though Cooper Connolly’s availability remains uncertain due to injury concerns.

How to Watch DC vs PBKS in IPL 2026 Online: Live Streaming and Telecast Information When will the match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings take place in IPL 2026? The match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on April 25 (Saturday). What is the venue for the Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings match in IPL 2026? The match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in IPL 2026 will be held at Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 25. What time will the toss take place for the Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings match in IPL 2026 on April 25?

The toss for the match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in IPL 2026 will take place at 3 pm IST. When will the match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in IPL 2026 begin on April 25? The match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in IPL 2026 will start at 3:30 pm IST. Where to watch the live telecast of IPL 2026 between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in India? Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2026 match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings. Where to watch the live streaming of IPL 2026 between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in India?