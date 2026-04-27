DC vs RCB Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 cricket match?

The Delhi Capitals (DC) will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in a key IPL 2026 clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. DC come into this match under pressure after a disappointing defeat in their previous outing, where their bowling unit struggled to defend a massive total despite a sensational century from KL Rahul.

With just three wins from seven matches, Delhi are placed in the lower half of the table and desperately need momentum to stay in playoff contention. Their batting, however, has shown promise with Rahul, Nitish Rana, and Tristan Stubbs contributing consistently.

RCB, on the other hand, are enjoying a strong season and sit near the top of the table with five wins from seven games. They arrive in Delhi after a convincing victory over Gujarat Titans, showcasing their well-balanced squad. Virat Kohli continues to anchor the batting at the top, while Rajat Patidar and Tim David have been crucial in the middle and death overs. Their bowling attack, led by Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, has been effective in both powerplay and death phases.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: DC vs RCB playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming IPL 2026 DC sv RCB broadcast details Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet With contrasting form and high stakes, this match promises an exciting battle between DC’s recovery mission and RCB’s push for top-two dominance.

How to Watch RCB vs DC in IPL 2026 Online: Live Streaming and Telecast Information When will the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals take place in IPL 2026? The match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on April 27 (Monday). What is the venue for the RCB vs DC match in IPL 2026? The match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals will be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. What time will the toss take place for the RCB vs DC match in IPL 2026?