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DC vs RR Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals through its app and website

DC vs RR broadcast details
DC vs RR broadcast details
BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 17 2026 | 6:21 PM IST
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Delhi Capitals (DC) will fight to keep their fading playoff hopes alive when they host Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a crucial IPL 2026 clash on Sunday.
 
DC are currently placed lower in the points table with 10 points from 12 matches, and another defeat would officially end their campaign.
 
Axar Patel’s side will depend heavily on KL Rahul, Tristan Stubbs and Mitchell Starc, especially after their bowling unit struggled in recent games. Starc’s new-ball duel against teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi is expected to be the biggest attraction of the contest. The Royals opener has smashed 440 runs at a staggering strike rate above 236 this season and has dominated attacks with fearless hitting.
 
Rajasthan Royals, led by Riyan Parag, look better balanced with Jofra Archer, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravi Bishnoi strengthening their bowling attack. The in-form top order featuring Suryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel could test DC’s inconsistent bowling line-up in a must-win encounter for both teams.  IPL 2026 Match 62, DC sv RR: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11
 
Now, before the match begins, here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the DC vs RR IPL 2026 encounter live and all the broadcasting and streaming platforms to ensure you don’t miss a moment of the action.
 
IPL 2026 DC vs RR broadcast details
Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to watch DC vs RR in IPL 2026 online: Live streaming and telecast information

When will the match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals take place in IPL 2026?
 
The match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on May 17 (Sunday).
 
What is the venue for the Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2026?
 
The match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 will be held at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium on May 17.
 
What time will the toss take place for the Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2026 on May 17?
 
The toss for the match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 will take place at 7 pm IST.
 
When will the match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 begin on May 17?
 
The match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 will start at 7:30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2026 match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in India?
 
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2026 match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2026 match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in India?
 
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals on its app and website.
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Topics :Indian Premier LeagueDelhi CapitalsCricket NewsRajasthan Royals

First Published: May 17 2026 | 6:21 PM IST

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