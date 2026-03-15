Five reasons why fans can't wait for the IPL 2026 season to begin

The excitement around the Indian Premier League continues to grow every year, and the 2026 season promises plenty of fresh storylines, star power and dramatic twists. From blockbuster player moves to legendary returns and defending champions looking to prove a point, there is no shortage of reasons for fans to be excited. Here are five major talking points that make IPL 2026 one of the most anticipated seasons yet. 1. Chetta returns to action in a new look! One of the biggest talking points ahead of the season is the high-profile player trade that sees Sanju Samson join Chennai Super Kings. The Indian T20 World Cup star, known for his elegant strokeplay and explosive batting at the top of the order, will now don the iconic yellow jersey of the five-time champions.

Samson’s move marks a fresh start for both player and franchise, and fans will be eager to see how he fits into Chennai’s batting setup. His presence could add even more firepower to the CSK lineup. 2. Ravindra Jadeja’s surprise swoop to Rajasthan Royals Another headline-making transfer involves Ravindra Jadeja, who will represent Rajasthan Royals this season. Seeing the all-rounder in the Royals’ pink colours will certainly be a new sight for fans accustomed to watching him in Chennai’s yellow. Jadeja’s experience, fielding brilliance and all-round ability could make him a key figure for Rajasthan as they aim to challenge for the title.

3. Big money for uncapped players Every IPL season introduces new talents to the spotlight, and 2026 is no different. Uncapped players Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma attracted significant attention during the auction after securing lucrative deals (14.20 Crore rupees each) with Chennai Super Kings. ALSO READ: Strict guidelines for IPL teams: Why teams can't practice on used pitches? With expectations already high, fans will be keen to see whether these young players can justify the hype and deliver on the big stage. 4. MS Dhoni’s legacy continues At 44 years of age, MS Dhoni continues to captivate cricket fans across the country. Even though he is now listed as an uncapped player, the legendary captain remains the emotional heart of Chennai Super Kings.

His presence alone guarantees packed stadiums and a sea of yellow wherever CSK play. For many fans, watching Dhoni step onto the field again is reason enough to look forward to the new season. Expect another season where CSK could be the home game going into every match with fans supporting the legend by wearing yellow in the stands. 5. RCB begin their title defence After finally ending their long wait for a trophy, Royal Challengers Bengaluru enter IPL 2026 as defending champions. With the ever-charismatic Virat Kohli in the team, the 2025 champions will now face the challenge of a title defence for the first time in the tournament history.