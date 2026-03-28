From Hindi to English: Full list of commentators for JioStar in IPL 2026

IPL 2026 MATCH 1, RCB vs SRH: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING JioStar, the official broadcast and digital partner for the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026), unveiled an expansive and multi-layered presentation lineup, featuring over 150 experts, commentators and presenters across television and digital platforms to enhance the viewing experience of IPL 2026.

Multi-language coverage expands reach

The broadcaster will offer coverage across more than 20 feeds, with Star Sports Network delivering matches in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. On the digital front, JioHotstar will provide a wider language spectrum, including Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Haryanvi, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati and Malayalam, in addition to the core languages.

For greater accessibility, viewers will also have the option of Indian Sign Language and an audio descriptive feed, marking a push towards inclusive broadcasting.

Star-studded commentary panel

The commentary lineup blends former cricketers, T20 champions and seasoned broadcasters. Among the biggest additions is former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who will make his debut as a commentator this season.

He will be joined by well-known names such as Virender Sehwag, AB de Villiers, Irfan Pathan, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Faf du Plessis and Anil Kumble. The panel is further strengthened by experienced voices including Ravi Shastri, Sunil Gavaskar, Michael Clarke, Eoin Morgan, Aaron Finch, Dale Steyn and Kevin Pietersen.

New digital watch-along experience

In a first for the IPL, JioHotstar will introduce a dedicated Hindi digital feed featuring former players and analysts offering a watch-along format. This panel includes Ashwin, Raina, Harbhajan, Sehwag, Pathan, Umesh Yadav, Cheteshwar Pujara and Aakash Chopra.

The format aims to provide deeper insights, dressing-room anecdotes and real-time analysis as matches unfold.

Enhanced viewing features

JioHotstar will also bring back its MaxView feature in Hindi and English, along with a multi-camera experience allowing users to switch between angles such as stump cam, batter cam and field view.

Regional flavour and familiar voices

Full list of commentators for IPL 2026 on Star Sports and JioHotstar Language / Feed Names English AB de Villiers, Aaron Finch, Dale Steyn, Faf du Plessis, Eoin Morgan, Kevin Pietersen, Michael Clarke, Sunil Gavaskar, M Kartik, Ian Bishop, Simon Doull, Danny Morrison, Darren Ganga, Knick Knight, Graeme Swann, Alan Wilkins, Mpumelelo Mbangwa, Anjum Chopra, WV Raman, Raunak Kapoor, Mitchell McClenaghan, Katey Martin, Simon Katich, Harsha Bhogle, and Ravi Shastri Hindi Ravichandran Ashwin, Virender Sehwag, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Anil Kumble, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Sanjay Bangar, Piyush Chawla, Mohammad Kaif, Ajay Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Cheteshwar Pujara, Aakash Chopra, Saba Karim, Padamjeet Sehrawat, Anant Tyagi, and Deep Dasgupta Tamil RJ Balaji, Muthuraman, Vishnu Hariharan, Ashwath Bobo, KV Satyanarayan, Subramaniam Badrinath, Yo Mahesh, Sadagopan Ramesh, Thirush Kamini, Baba Aparajith, Baba Indrajith, R Sridhar, Russel Arnold, and Abhinav Mukund Telugu MSK Prasad, Hanuma Vihari, NC Kaushik, T Suman, Kalyan Krishna, Ashish Reddy, Akshath Reddy, Ravi Teja, and Kalyan Kollarappu Kannada Vinay Kumar, Vijay Bharadwaj, Srinivas Murthy, Kiran Srinivasa, Sumesh Goni, Shashank Suresh, Bharat Chipli, K Gowtham, Pavan Deshpande, GK Anil, B Akhil, J Suchith, and Veda Krishnamurthy Bhojpuri Sumit Mishra, Saurabh Singh, Shivam Singh, Gulam Hussain, Satya Prakash, Abhay Kumar, and Jwala Singh Punjabi Sarandeep Singh, Chetan Sharma, Rahul Sharma, VRV Singh, Reetinder Singh Sodhi, Mandeep Singh, Gurjit Singh, and Sunil Taneja Haryanvi Manvinder Bisla, Anil Chaudhary, Sonu Sharma, Ajit R, Ashish Hooda, Sumit Narwal, Vishwaas, and Ravin Kundu Marathi Dhawal Kulkarni, Kiran More, Salil Ankola, Aditya Tare, Prasad Kshirsagar, Praveen Tambe, Prasanna Sant, Chaitanya Sant, and Ganesh Joshi Gujarati Sheldon Jackson, Nayan Mongia, Atul Bedade, Rakesh Patel, Bhargav Bhatt, Aseem Parikh, Akash Trivedi, and Manpreet Juneja Malayalam Sachin Baby, Vishnu Hariharan, VA Jagadeesh, CM Deepak, Rohan Prem, Sony Cheravatur, Raiphi Gomez, Manu Krishnan, MD Nideesh, and Aju John Thomas Bengali Shreevats Goswami, Jhulan Goswami, Saradindu Mukherjee, RJ Varun, Sanjeeb Mukherjea, Subhomoy Das, Shiladitya Chatterjee, Anustup Majumdar, Raja Venkatraman, and Gautam Bhattacharya Presenters Mayanti Langer Binny, Tanay Tiwari, Bhavna Balakrishnan, Suren Sundaram, Swedha Bahal, Nidhi Dugar, Natasha Cheriath, Sahiba Bali, Nashy Singh, Sameena Anwar, Vindhya M, Prathyusha Sadu, Roopesh Shetty, Madhu M, Reena D Souza, Debi Saha, and Shalinee Singh The regional feeds will include several prominent names. The Tamil broadcast will feature former Sri Lanka all-rounder Russel Arnold and RJ Balaji, while Navjot Singh Sidhu, Ajay Jadeja, Manvinder Bisla, Kiran More and S Badrinath will be part of various language feeds.

Focus on immersive experience

Siddharth Sharma, Head of Content (Sports) at JioStar, said the aim is to bring together leading voices of the game to offer fans an insider perspective while also giving them greater control over how they watch matches.

A season of generational clash

IPL 2026 is set to feature a mix of emerging talent, established stars and veteran players, with names such as Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Priyansh Arya sharing the stage with Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma.

With an expanded broadcast setup and a star-studded commentary panel, JioStar is looking to deliver a more immersive and personalised IPL viewing experience this season.

Check IPL 2026 latest news and statistical video highlights of the day here Check IPL 2026 full schedule here Check IPL 2026 points table here